Doctor in Secret Truths 2, actor shakes in scenes with Angel’s sick son · TV News

Interpreter for the doctor Ulisses in Verdades Secretas 2, Rafael Queiroz says he is shaken by the scenes with Angel’s sick son (Camila Queiroz). In Walcyr Carrasco’s plot, Fabrício (Bernardo Lessa) is diagnosed with leukemia and undergoes treatment with the actor’s character.

“You put yourself in the place of this doctor who sees our children on a daily basis, takes care of serious illnesses, and begins to see everything differently. We realize how difficult it is to be in this place of these professionals and see such angelic beings with a problem serious health”, says Queiroz, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo this Saturday (30).

David and Rosa’s father, the result of his relationship with his ex-wife Gabriela Balan, he tells to get in touch with the heirs after the scenes. “I leave emotionally down and run to call my little ones. Their voice and joy are my fuel for everything,” adds the husband of Raquel Ewbank, cousin of Giovanna Ewbank.

Understand Secret Truths 2

Secret Truths 2 begins with Angel (Camila Queiroz) bankrupt and a sick son of approximately four years. He has leukemia. Therefore, the beauty returns to the universe of prostitution.

However, she has to deal with Giovanna’s return. After a season in Europe, the rebel decides to prove that her former colleague killed her father. The businessman’s body never showed up. For those who don’t remember, Secret Truths, which Globo is currently repeating, ended precisely with the girl shooting her lover six times and throwing the corpse into the open sea.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters in all, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th, and then on December 1st and 15th.

