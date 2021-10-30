Doctors recommend another 2 week break for Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, was advised by her doctors to rest for the next two weeks, Buckingham Palace reported on Friday.







British Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle Reception 10/19/2021 Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

During this period, the queen will not be able to participate in any commitment that involves travel or displacement. Health professionals allowed her to perform only “light tasks” and participate in some “virtual hearings”.

“Doctors have informed that Her Majesty may continue to carry out light work duties during this period, including some virtual hearings, but will not be able to make any official visits,” explained Buckingham Palace.

The statement also reveals that Elizabeth lamented that she will probably not be able to participate in a ceremony on November 13, which will commemorate the 103 years since the end of the First World War (1914-1918).

On medical advice, the Queen also canceled her presence at the next UN climate conference, COP26. The event will take place between the 31st of October and the 12th of November in Glasgow, Scotland.

Last week, the sovereign spent the night in the hospital for medical tests. The monarch was seen by specialists at the King Edward VII Private Hospital in central London.

The health of the Queen, who has been on the British throne for nearly 70 years, has been a constant target of speculation in the country’s media.

.