Dollar closes high and ends October with advance of almost 4% | Economy

The dollar closed up 0.41%, quoted at R$ 5.6476, Friday (29), closing October with an advance of 3.71% against the real , amid concerns about the country’s fiscal situation. In the week, the increase was 0.34%.

At the highest of the day, reached in the morning, the US currency was R$ 5.6829, up 1.01%. In the afternoon, just before 4 pm (Brasília time), the dollar was at the lowest of the trading session, of R$ 5.5982.

With the result of this Friday, the year-to-date increase was 8.8%. See more quotes.

Already the Bovespa retreated this Friday and accumulated fall of 6.74% in October.

Marcos Mendes: ‘Political pressure for spending sour all expectations of economic growth’

On the domestic scene, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), formed by the government and state representatives, approved this Friday (29) the freeze of the state tax on the movement of goods and services (ICMS) levied on fuel sales, for 90 days. The announcement comes amid the strong rise in fuels, caused by the increase in oil on the international market and the soaring dollar – factors taken into account by Petrobras to calculate the price of oil in refineries.

Even with the greater monetary tightening promoted by the Central Bank, the increase adopted for the Selic rate was seen by the markets as insufficient given the persistent fiscal and inflationary risks in Brazil, especially given concrete threats to the spending ceiling amid pressure from the government for an Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 and to surprises upwards in recent inflation indicators.

On Wednesday night (3), the Central Bank decided to raise the basic interest rate of the economy from 6.25% to 7.75% per year, the highest level in four years.

In the evaluation of economists heard by g1, the fight against inflation became more difficult because the BC has not had any company in this fight. What is missing, they say, is a sign of the Jair Bolsonaro government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility. This is because the control of public accounts generates a ripple effect: it improves the country’s credibility, attracting more foreign investors; this is reflected in the exchange rate, which helps keep inflation under control. See video below:

The market currently projects a Selic rate at 8.75% per year at the end of 2021, reaching 9.5% at the end of 2022. But some analysts already forecast the interest rate reaching double digits.

On the external scene, inflation in the 19 eurozone countries rose to 4.1% in October, from 3.4% a month earlier, beating the consensus forecast of 3.7% and equaling its historic high. , creating a monetary policy dilemma for the European Central Bank (ECB).

