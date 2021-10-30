Dollar rises 3.67% in October, to R$ 5.646; Ibovespa drops for the 4th month

The dollar amended today its second consecutive high, this one of 0.37%, and ended Friday (29) quoted at R$ 5.646 on sale. With the result, the American currency ends October with an accumulated gain of 3.67% against the real and reaches the second consecutive month with a positive balance, after rising 5.30% in September.

The Ibovespa registered its fourth consecutive low, ending the trading session at 103,500.71 points. Adding today’s 2.09% fall — the second largest of the week, losing only to -2.11% on Tuesday (26) —, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) ends the month in accumulated drop of 6.74%.

October is already the fourth consecutive month of losses for the Ibovespa, which had already added lows of 3.94%, 2.48% and 6.57% in July, August and September, respectively.

In 2021, the scenario is similar: with the results of October, the dollar now accumulates an increase of 8.82% against the real, while the Ibovespa plunged 13.04% since the beginning of the year.

tax risk worries

The last few weeks have been of market concern regarding the fiscal scenario in Brazil. The imbroglio surrounding the so-called PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) of the precatório, with which the government counts to finance more social spending, causes fear among investors that the country will not be able to respect the spending ceiling next year.

The proposal is considered a priority for the government for opening a space in the 2022 Budget of R$ 80 billion, which will allow the granting of Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família. The vote on the PEC in the Chamber of Deputies, which should have started on Wednesday (27), was again postponed and should be for next week – which intensifies fiscal uncertainties.

The rapporteur of the PEC, federal deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), reinforced yesterday that the proposal is not “buried” and added that leaders of the base of the government are working to mobilize their benches, with the objective of voting on it next Wednesday. fair (3). As it is a PEC, it needs at least 308 favorable votes in two rounds to be approved.

I don’t believe the PEC is buried. I believe that next Wednesday [3], the House can be sensitized and vote on our report.

Hugo Motta, to CNN Brazil

strike on radar

At the same time, the market is keeping on the radar a possible strike by truck drivers, announced for next Monday (1st), which could further increase instabilities in the country.

Earlier, category leaders criticized the announcement by Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) on the freezing of the value of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) charged on fuels, saying that the change will not take effect. They also stressed that the strike is maintained.

“The membership is encouraging, quite large. There are people who, in the last call, were against, but who are now stopping because of the pain. They are seeing that it is no longer possible to continue running. The movement is growing a lot,” said Marconi França , leader of truck drivers in Recife.

That [congelamento do ICMS] it is the government wanting to pass honey on the mouth of the category. Freezes for 90 days and then they increase what was frozen. Idiots are those who believe in these government promises.

Marconi França, leader of truck drivers in Recife

(With Reuters)