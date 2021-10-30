Download Now: Pixel 6 Magic Rubber Now Testable on More Android Phones

Google Pixel 6 was released with several new features, but one of the most interesting is the Magic Rubber, which is exclusive to the Pixel 6 series. However that has just changed thanks to a modified version of Google Photos that can now be installed and more Android phones and allows you to use Magic Rubber in more devices.
The modified version of the Google Photos APK file was obtained through Pixel 6 and is being made available by user Sadykov on Telegram. The most interesting thing is that the feature works so much with other devices from the Pixel line as you can see below:
As multiple users on the GoogleNews Telegram group have pointed out, it seems that Magic Eraser now works in Google Photos 5.24 on non-Pixel 6 devices w/ Pixel 6 props.
YMMV as to its quality. I only tried with one photo, but others are getting better results with their own. pic.twitter.com/RYyqwVaROx
It also works with other devices from other brands, as shown by user Jay Prakash in the video:
Results vary widely but are generally satisfactory, erasing unwanted people and objects from images.
The modified Google Photos APK can be downloaded from the Telegram’s GoogleNews channel via the link below:
- Modified APK from Google Photos on GoogleNews – Download
However, it’s worth remembering that it’s not guaranteed that the Magic Eraser will actually work on any Android device, after all it uses the artificial intelligence on the Pixel 6’s Tensor chip to erase objects. So it is expected that it shows better results on devices from the Pixel line, like the Pixel 4 and newer models.