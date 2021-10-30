Dr. Jairo · Check out drinks that help you sleep and those that can make you sleepy

You know you need sleep – at least seven hours a night, on average. But when the time comes, it is often difficult to achieve. There are things you still need to do, like household chores, checking the news on social media, and having time with your family. And even when you can actually snuggle under the covers at an ideal time, sometimes you just lie there, waiting for sleep to happen while your mind is churning.

Insomnia has many causes and there is no antidote that will allow you to get the sleep you need. But what you drink in the hours before bedtime can set the stage for you to feel more relaxed, making it that much easier to enter dreamland. Here are five drinks suggested by experts for you to drink if you want quality rest – and three that you should avoid because they’ll keep you turned on.

1. A cup of herbal tea

Herbal tea can be a calming ritual to incorporate into your relaxation routine. One specific is holy basil tea, which can lower your cortisol (also known as the stress hormone) levels and help you get more restorative sleep.

Like Tulsi tea, valerian, passion fruit and chamomile tea are also herbal teas, but they share a slightly different mechanism for good sleep. There are elements in passion flower, chamomile and valerian root that have been shown to be somewhat sedative. Valerian can be especially useful for anxiety, concluded a review in Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine.

More than that, the habit of drinking tea has its own reward for relaxation. It’s warm, you’re smelling and tasting something interesting and floral. And it’s something you can do at the same time every night. This ritual isn’t just relaxing, it sends the message to your body and mind that it’s almost bedtime.

2. Saffron with milk

You’ve probably heard that a glass of warm milk before bed can be calming. But many people don’t find warm milk appetizing and it can cause digestive discomfort if you’re lactose sensitive. But, calm down, there is an alternative. If you want a creamy drink in the evening, a glass of saffron milk may suffice. Choose a plant-based milk, such as almond, cashew or oat milk, and heat it with a teaspoon of turmeric, which has anti-inflammatory powers. Stir well, sweeten with honey and top with a dash of ground nutmeg, cloves and/or cinnamon.

3. Pure or fruit-infused water

There’s a reason so many people keep a glass of H two The bedside at night: water is calorie-free, contains no added sugar, and keeps you hydrated. To sleep well at night, try to drink more water earlier in the day: drinking a lot in the hours before bedtime can wake you up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. That in itself is not so bad, unless you are a light sleeper and find it difficult to go back to sleep after waking up.

4. Sour cherry juice

Some research suggests that sipping cherry juice can help sleep, especially for people who have insomnia. In a small study of adults over 50, those who drank 240 ml of cherry juice twice a day for two weeks had an additional 84 minutes of sleep compared to study participants who drank a placebo drink, according to American Journal of Therapeutics.

What is the secret? Certain chemicals in sour cherries increase the availability of tryptophan, an amino acid involved in the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin, which is linked to healthy sleep. Not a fan of sour drinks? Try adding water for a less acidic and tastier sip.

5. A cup of ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb and can be helpful for sleep. Also known as Indian ginseng, it is a medicinal plant extract widely used in modern Western herbalism. It works to combat physiological and psychological stress, reducing the excessive production of the hormone cortisol and improving resistance to stressors.

Emerging research, including a small study of 60 adults in the journal Cureus, found that taking ashwagandha helped to reduce cortisol levels and improve sleep quality. It can be especially helpful in reducing anxiety. But due to the small size of the study, researchers warn that further research is needed to confirm these effects, and ensure the best possible treatment outcome. .

In Brazil, you can find ashwagandha in tea blends, as a powdered extract, which you can add to the beverage of your choice, and in capsules. If you prefer the capsule or extract, it is important to check the dosage and the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid overuse. It is also important that a doctor or nutritionist knows what you are taking and can give you more precise instructions for your case.

to avoid at night

1. Alcohol

Of course, you may find that you fall asleep faster after having a glass of pinot noir. But the truth is, alcoholic beverages rob you of sleep. While drinking can shorten the time it takes you to fall asleep and improve non-REM sleep initially, alcohol severely disrupts sleep during the second half of the night, notes a study review in the journal. Alcohol.

Many people say that alcohol helps them to relax, and if you are one of them, you need to think about something more important: What is keeping you from relaxing in general? For experts, it is not recommended to rely on something extrinsic (such as alcohol) to make something intrinsic (the ability to relax and unwind) work. They advise exploring other ways to reduce stress before bedtime, such as meditation or relaxation.

2. Sugary drinks

Swallowing any sugary drinks, including soft drinks, fruit juices, sports drinks (isotonics), and worse, sugary alcoholic drinks hours before bedtime can increase your chances of tossing and turning in bed. That’s because these drinks are very active at night. Then there is caffeine in many carbonated drinks. Even if the level is lower than a cup of coffee, that’s enough to mess with your biological clock.

3. After dinner espresso

Speaking of caffeine, the ritual of having a coffee after dinner may seem relaxing, but it can seriously disrupt your sleep. Caffeine is a stimulant that promotes alertness and activates energy. Hot chocolate, soda and green tea have caffeine, but generally coffee has more caffeine – so it’s advisable to stop drinking in the late afternoon and evening. Previous research shows that drinking caffeine even six hours before bed can affect your ability to sleep well.

