Drop of more than 15% of your bond in Tesouro Direto? Very calm, we explain what (not) to do

The month of October is about to end and take a look at the performance of government bonds in the Direct Treasure it can make your eyes sparkle if your goal is shopping right now, or it can make you cry if you already have those papers in your wallet.

Amid increased investor concerns about the Brazilian government’s fiscal policy, government bond rates of return are skyrocketing, with fixed-rate securities paying more than 12% interest per year and inflation-linked with annual returns above 5. 5%.

And every time rates increase, that is, investors demand more returns to lend resources to the government, bond prices fall, which is very explicit in the Treasury’s balance sheet. In just the last 30 days, the value of 10 of 27 securities traded in the system has fallen 5% or more, and one of them, the IPCA+ 2045 Treasury, has already fallen by more than 15%.

This movement is a direct consequence of the government’s announcement that it will change the spending ceiling, through the PEC (Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution) of the precatoria, to make room for nearly R$100 billion in the 2022 budget, an election year. More fiscal malice could lie ahead, with House Speaker Arthur Lira actively negotiating congressional support for the proposal.

At the same time, the response of the central bank, to raise the rate of increase in the basic rate, the Selic, to 1.5 percentage points, was not considered sufficient by the market: future interest rates continue to soar and, in recent weeks, the Treasury Direct system has been out of action (no possibility of trading the papers) because of the strong volatility of prices and rates.

Check out the performance of government bonds in October after the biggest losses in yield. It is important to emphasize that the investor will only have the mentioned loss if he decides to sell the stock before the maturity date. If you take the application by the deadline, the return promised on the purchase date will be respected.

TITLE DUE DATE LAST 30 DAYS (% change) IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2045 -15.03 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 05/15/2055 -8.69 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 15/08/2050 -8.62 IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2035 -8.34 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 05/15/2045 -7.5 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 08/15/2040 -6.59 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 05/15/2035 -5.78 Prefix Treasure 01/01/2026 -5.62 Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2029 -5.58 Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2031 -5.44 Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2027 -4.9 Prefix Treasure 01/01/2025 -4.65 IGPM+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2031 -4.52 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 08/15/2030 -4.11 Prefix Treasure 07/01/2024 -4.05 Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2025 -3.91 IPCA+ Treasury 08/15/2026 -2.98 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 08/15/2026 -2.6 Prefix Treasure 01/01/2023 -2.02 IPCA+ Treasury 08/15/2024 -1.93 Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2023 -1.84 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 08/15/2024 -1.76 Prefix Treasure 01/01/2022 0.35 Selic Treasure 03/01/2023 0.54 Selic Treasure 03/01/2027 0.57 Selic Treasure 09/01/2024 0.59 Selic Treasure 03/01/2025 0.6

Source: National Treasury

As you can see, the only securities that do not have losses in October are a fixed rate with a very short-term maturity (January 2022) and the Treasury Selic, which is floating rate and follows the variation of the Selic rate. This second role is the most conservative of Tesouro Direto and has low volatility.

Do not panic

Despite the month’s losses, which extend largely into the year, experts in fixed income they are unanimous in saying that investors cannot despair when they see the value of bonds plummeting. The reason is very simple: fixed rate bonds and those linked to inflation have interest rates already defined when the investor makes the investment. This way, if you hold the paper until the day of redemption, your return is “locked” at a certain level, from the purchase date. Selling your bonds now means taking the loss.

An example of how this works: in early February, fixed-rate Treasury bills maturing in 2024 paid a return of 6.4% per year, a rate that has increased to close to 12.24% at this time. If you bought the paper in February and decide to sell it today, you will have to bear the loss, as the value of the papers is lower. However, if you continue with the security in your portfolio until 2024, you will receive the 6.4% return promised at the time of investment.

“The recommendation is to do nothing”, summarizes Camilla Dolle, head of fixed income at XP Investimentos. “Now is definitely not the time to take it off. It’s just a picture of what profitability would be if you redeemed it now. Does it cause discomfort? Yes, but it only has a practical effect if you remove it now.”

For those who are going to buy, what is the best strategy?

For those who go shopping, the ideal is to keep in mind that diversification is also a keyword when talking about fixed income. Post and fixed rate and inflation-linked bonds have their strengths and weaknesses, and benefit from a balanced portfolio.

Anyway, the assessment is that prices and rates are at a very interesting level, and have already priced a large part of the fiscal risk. “The rates are already very high, there is already a lot of fat to be used”, assesses Dolle. “Since last week, many risks are already incorporated. For those who think it will get worse, the suggestion is to invest a little now and a little later, to get an average rate.”

In times of soaring inflation – the market already sees the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) at almost 9% this year – protecting your money from price fluctuations is a good alternative, especially at a time when the government signals that it will step on the spending accelerator in 2022.

Treasury IPCA-type options, for example, pay the official inflation index until maturity of the security (a post-fixed return) plus a fixed interest rate. Some of these securities already remunerate investors with inflation variation plus 5.6% per year, which has been considered a great return by managers.

Fixed-rates are also offering excellent returns, above 12%, but are considered riskier as they do not protect the investment from inflation. In general, the best time to buy these securities is when the base rate is falling, or at least stable.

For Rodrigo Sgavioli, head of allocation and funds at XP Investimentos, the ideal is to be more exposed to post-fixed or IPCA-linked securities, in short or medium terms. Anyway, he assesses that, if fixed rate rates continue to rise, they may become interesting when compared to high-risk investments, such as variable income.

“We are a little more reticent with the prefixed ones, but maybe a little further on they will make sense. If they start getting close to rates like 13%, they may be worth it when you look at the risk premium offered by the Exchange”, he says.

Prioritizing short or medium term maturities is also Dolle’s tip.

“The longer the term, the greater the risk, the more uncertainty about what will happen along the way,” explains the expert. “With the high volatility, we have avoided a little lengthening, because if you look at the profitability in the long term, it is not so much higher than in the medium term. The return for the risk has not been so worth it.”

Post-fixes shine again

According to managers and analysts consulted by the Trademap Agency, post-fixed rates are a very interesting option.

Investments such as CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificates), LCAs (Agribusiness Credit Bills) and LCIs (Real Estate Credit Bills), offered by banks, are largely linked to the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate), which closely monitors basic rate, the Selic.

The CDI is the benchmark fixed income and is close to 6.15% per year. Thus, today a CDB, LCA or LCI offering 120% of the CDI is synonymous with a return of around 7.4% per year. And the rise in the basic interest rate should raise this remuneration over time – in the Focus bulletin, analysts are already projecting a 9.5% Selic rate at the end of next year.

This option can also be interesting because the sharp drop in interest rates in recent years has caused many banks to offer more generous returns on these products. Currently, it is possible to find CDBs that pay above 130% of the CDI, as you can see in fixed income section of the TradeMap platform.