Ed Sheeran releases new album and already has official video, watch!

O singer British Ed Sheeran just released a new album. The work is called “Equals” and hit the charts at dawn today (29). To promote the work, the first song chosen was “Overpass Graffiti”, which already has official video.

First, the video begins with the redhead getting off his tour bus, at a strategic restroom stop. So to the surprise of Ed Sheeran, the driver goes on without him!

Then the singer starts wandering alone until he gets a ride from a group of adventurers. After enjoying a day out in nature, they end up in a party with neon paint everywhere!

Finally, reported missing, Ed hitches a ride to several people until he finds the bus. In the end, everything works out!

Remember Ed Sheeran’s career

Ed Sheeran was born in 1991 in Yorkshire, England. He started his career at age 16, shyly, in 2008. But it was in 2011 that he released his first EP, “No. 5 Collaborations Project”. At the time, the songs caught the attention of stars Jamie Foxx and Elton John.

After singing with Asylum Records, her debut album, “+” (reads “plus”), was released on September 9, 2011 and has since gone platinum six times in the UK.

Later, in 2012, he won the Brit Awards as best male solo artist and best British newcomer.

Then, her popularity started to rise in 2012, when she appeared as a guest on the singer’s fourth album Taylor Swift, “Red”. In 2013, “The A Team” won Song of the Year at the ‘Grammy Awards’, where the singer performed the song with Elton John.

Their second album, “x” (reads “multiply”), was released on June 23, 2014. In 2015 it reached number one both in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Also, his album “x” won the ‘Brit Awards’ for best album of the year and Ed won the ‘Ivor Novello Award’ for best songwriter of the year.

Also, his single “Thinking Out Loud” won two Grammys in 2016: Best song of the year and best solo pop performance. On his 2015 world tour, Ed Sheeran played three sold-out shows at ‘London’s Wembley Stadium’, his biggest solo show to date.

Everything indicates that more success is out there in Ed’s career!