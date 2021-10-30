Elisa Lucinda apologizes after controversy with Father Fábio de Melo: ‘I don’t want war’ | celebrities

Father Fábio de Melo and Elisa LucindaInternet Playback
Published 10/29/2021 13:37 | Updated 10/29/2021 1:40 PM
Rio – Elisa Lucinda returned to social media, this Friday (29), to recant after contesting the celibacy of Father Fábio de Melo. On her Twitter account, the 63-year-old actress maintained her stance against the custom of religious abstaining from sex but said she has already spoken personally with the writer.
“Just to leave no further doubt: I was wrong to prejudge our dear Father Fábio de Mello. Even though I am a critic of celibacy as a rule. I have spoken with him personally and everything is fine. We arranged a coffee,” the journalist wrote.
Just to leave no further doubt: I was wrong to judge our dear Father Fábio de Mello beforehand. Even though I am a critic of celibacy as a rule. I have been talking to him personally and everything is fine. We agreed on a coffee.
— Elisa Lucinda (@lucindaelisa) October 29, 2021
“People can only humiliate in me what has not yet been baptized by humility. The more I recognize my misery, the less I am vulnerable to humiliation. If I still feel diminished or despised by others, it can be an indication that I still be under the sway of my arrogance,” he declared in an Instagram post.