Elisa Lucinda apologizes after controversy with Father Fábio de Melo: ‘I don’t want war’ | celebrities



Father Fábio de Melo and Elisa Lucinda – Internet Reproduction

Published 10/29/2021 13:37 | Updated 10/29/2021 1:40 PM

Rio – Elisa Lucinda returned to social media, this Friday (29), to recant after contesting the celibacy of Father Fábio de Melo. On her Twitter account, the 63-year-old actress maintained her stance against the custom of religious abstaining from sex but said she has already spoken personally with the writer.

“Just to leave no further doubt: I was wrong to prejudge our dear Father Fábio de Mello. Even though I am a critic of celibacy as a rule. I have spoken with him personally and everything is fine. We arranged a coffee,” the journalist wrote.

Just to leave no further doubt: I was wrong to judge our dear Father Fábio de Mello beforehand. Even though I am a critic of celibacy as a rule. I have been talking to him personally and everything is fine. We agreed on a coffee. — Elisa Lucinda (@lucindaelisa) October 29, 2021

The publication was also replicated on Elisa’s Facebook page, who added: “I’m sorry. I don’t want war. Especially with this priest who preaches the gospel so liberating.” The statements were made after the religious himself shared a reflection that followers understood as an indirect to Lucinda.

“People can only humiliate in me what has not yet been baptized by humility. The more I recognize my misery, the less I am vulnerable to humiliation. If I still feel diminished or despised by others, it can be an indication that I still be under the sway of my arrogance,” he declared in an Instagram post.

The controversy began when the actress left a controversial comment in a post by Father Fábio de Melo on social networks. “I’m finding you very boyish and seductive. I’m against celibacy. With all the respect I have for you, I don’t believe in yours. And I agree. It shouldn’t be necessary to deny one’s own nature, to be celibate to be a priest”, opined Elisa, who , then received a lot of criticism from netizens.