Elisa Lucinda apologizes for doubting Father Fábio de Melo’s celibacy

Actress Elisa Lucinda, 63, apologized to Father Fábio de Melo, 50, for doubting her celibacy. On social media, the artist said she expressed herself poorly:

“I’m sorry. I don’t want war. Especially with this priest who preaches the gospel so liberating,” she wrote this afternoon.

Understand

Elisa Lucinda used her social networks to take a stand on the controversy surrounding her comment on a photo of Father Fábio de Melo. She was criticized by netizens after saying that she does not believe that the religious person is, in fact, celibate.

“I know many solidary people who do not want to exercise Catholic religious life because of celibacy. I want to say that this faith cannot antagonize sexuality, as it is treated, in my view, in the Catholic Church,” began Elisa.

“It wasn’t nice to have said that I don’t believe in his celibacy because it seemed like I was talking about something I don’t know, about the person’s intimacy… I apologize for that,” he added.

It wasn’t a hate post. I grew up in the Catholic Church. It’s time for us to have the maturity to discuss things. I think that faith and sexuality are not antagonistic, and that a man full of his nature can also love God.

She also explained that she cultivates a friendship with Fábio de Melo in her personal life. “He always goes to my plays, we relate as artists, citizens and thinkers at the same time.”

Published as a video on Instagram, Elisa’s position was praised by some of her followers. “I love when your bird flies and we have to look at the world from a different perspective,” commented actor Fabrício Bolivaira.

Others, however, continued to consider her speeches on the subject unhappy. “It was disrespectful!! It was prejudiced, doubting the priest’s celibacy. Your flag is selective, isn’t it, dear?”, detonated a netizen.

The controversy began when Elisa commented on a post by Father Fábio on Instagram. “I’m finding you very boyish and seductive. I’m against celibacy. With all the respect I have for you, I don’t believe in yours. And I agree,” she snapped.

Moments later, faced with the negative repercussions of what she said, Elisa spoke about the subject again. “It shouldn’t be necessary to deny one’s own nature, to be celibate, to be a priest. It doesn’t make sense to me,” he explained, in the same space.