Endings of ‘Secret Truths’ 2 are a mystery even to the cast. Agatha Moreira reveals her fans

Agatha Moreira, the Giovanna of ‘Secret Truths’ 2 (Photo: Pedro Pinho)

The recordings of “Secret Truths” 2 approaching the end, but not even the cast knows the outcome. Agatha Moreira hopes that Giovanna can prove that Angel (Camila Queiroz) killed her father:

– She’s the only one there telling the truth. You deserve to get justice.

The actress says she is “super curious”:

– But the Blackberry (Mautner, director) does not count.

