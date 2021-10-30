Endings of ‘Secret Truths’ 2 are a mystery even to the cast. Agatha Moreira reveals her fans

The recordings of “Secret Truths” 2 approaching the end, but not even the cast knows the outcome. Agatha Moreira hopes that Giovanna can prove that Angel (Camila Queiroz) killed her father:
– She’s the only one there telling the truth. You deserve to get justice.
The actress says she is “super curious”:
– But the Blackberry (Mautner, director) does not count.
