England may become first country to prescribe e-cigarettes

Electronic cigarettes can be prescribed by the National Health Service (NHS) in England under plans to reduce smoking rates in the country.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated guidelines that could allow e-cigarettes to be prescribed for those wishing to stop smoking, the UK government said in a statement on Friday. 29).

Electronic cigarette manufacturers can now approach the MHRA with their products, which will go through the same regulatory approval process as other drugs available on the country’s NHS.

If the products are approved, it would mean that England would be the first country in the world to prescribe e-cigarettes licensed as a medical product.

For Linda Bauld, Bruce and John Usher, specialists in Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, the news is “excellent”.

“While there is good evidence that e-cigarettes can help smokers kick the habit, we also know that up to one in three smokers in the UK has not tried these devices,” she said. “These people are safety conscious and have misperceptions about the relative risks of e-cigarettes compared to tobacco.”

Bauld said cost is a barrier for some, but that should improve. “The option of having approved devices that could be prescribed would reassure smokers about the risks and help those less able to afford them,” she said.

However, e-cigarettes are not without risks, the government acknowledged.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine and are not without risk, but expert analyzes in the UK and the US have made it clear that regulated cigarettes are less harmful than smoking,” the statement said. “An electronic cigarette with a medical license would have to pass more stringent security checks,” he added.

According to the NHS, although e-cigarettes do not produce tar or carbon monoxide – two of the most harmful elements in tobacco smoke – “the liquid and vapor contain potentially harmful chemicals also found in cigarette smoke, but at very high levels. lower”.

Alan Boobis, professor emeritus of toxicology at Imperial College London and chairman of the UK Toxicity Committee, said: “I think it’s fair to say that using an electronic cigarette that meets current consumer standards will be far less harmful than smoking.”

“Smokers trying to quit can try ‘vaping’ without waiting for a medically licensed product to be offered for sale. However, licensed products will have to meet a standard set by the MHRA, and in return will be available for prescription, an important step,” he said.

Robert West, professor of health psychology in the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Health at University College London, said the regulatory hurdles to be overcome for a product to be licensed are “huge” and he is not confident that cigarette manufacturers Independent electronics will have the resources to surpass them.

“Smokers are already able to obtain e-cigarettes from some quit-smoking services and this measure could expand access to e-cigarettes,” said West. “This could easily lead to a situation where low-quality tobacco industry e-cigarettes can be prescribed while much better ones cannot. In my opinion, no healthcare provider should prescribe an electronic cigarette produced by a tobacco company,” he added.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)