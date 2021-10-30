ES company is top 3 in national startup award

Luís Felipe Carvalho, CEO of AEVO. Credit: Bruno Miranda

AEVO – a Brazilian technology company for innovation management – ​​is once again among the leaders in the 100 Open Startups ranking, being recognized, in this edition, with the third place of the most attractive startups for corporations throughout Brazil. Released this Wednesday, October 27, the award is one of the most important in the country’s entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, and considers the relationship between startups and corporations. In addition to being among the leaders in the general ranking, AEVO is appointed, for the second consecutive year, as the main startup in the “HrTechs” category.

“This recognition represents the power of what we do. The ranking revealed that open innovation activities have doubled in the last year, despite the pandemic. And, if large corporations are increasingly looking for startups to innovate, AEVO presents ways to facilitate this relationship. It was a period in which we had constant growth and we noticed the growing willingness of representatives from various companies to prepare to structure a new corporate culture, innovating in a perennial way, on a daily basis”, he says Luís Felipe Carvalho, CEO of AEVO.

Consolidating itself as a reference in the Brazilian innovation segment, AEVO offers solutions through the AEVO Innovate software, a SaaS (software as a service) that organizes employees’ ideas and allows their implementation to be monitored, as well as enabling Open Innovation and the management of these projects. In addition, the company created new fronts in 2021, such as AEVO Connect, to publicize and enable open innovation challenges for its partners, and initiatives to promote the exchange of knowledge and experiences.

CELEBRATION

Guilherme and Denise Gazzinelli, Lili and Ricardo Vieira, who celebrates his 30th anniversary as a jewelry designer, with the launch of the book “Notable Women – AC/DC”, by Tadeu D’Ávila at CasaCor ES, in Praia da Costa. Credit: Wagner Bresciane

COVED GIFT

Socol has become a coveted gift for living outside the Holy Spirit. A reader of the column said that a resident of Ceará asked a capixaba to take some packages of sausage, which is a product that is only available in the state.

PINK OCTOBER

Zezé Monteiro, Andrea de Pinho, Dora Daher, nutritionist Olivia Podestá and Cristina Altoé: afternoon of nutrition tips and fashion and decoration launches at Praia do Canto. Credit: Renata Rasseli

HIGH BUSINESS

The pandemic impacted the Brazilian retail and moved online sales, however, physical stores are already registering growth. Mapping Visit Flow in Shopping Centers and Physical Stores in Brazil carried out by the Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumer Affairs (SBVC) points to a significant increase in the flow of consumers in physical stores. Bruno Farrier, superintendent of Shopping Vila Velha follows trends and celebrates the opening of new stores in the coming months. The mall is preparing to receive brands such as Ellus, Luiza Barcelos, Reserva, Zinzane and Jessica Puzziol.

BAPTIZED

Alexandra Herkenhoff and Leonardo Prata baptized Estela and Jorge in the chapel of their grandfather Eduardo Prata’s house, in Fradinhos. Credit: Disclosure

NEW IN GUARAPARI

Owner and partner of Casa do Torresmo in Praia do Morro, the businessman and chef Fernando Miguel bet on a new gastronomic venture in the region of Guarapari, this time in the newly discovered Buenos Aires. Along with its executive manager, Alex Gadiol, it brings the atmosphere of the famous open-air museum street of La Boca, Argentina, to the gastronomic house. In addition to the references represented by the colors and architecture of the place, Caminito also gives its name to the restaurant, which will open on November 4th. The menu features Argentine empanadas and prime cuts of meat prepared on the parrilla, a grilling system that makes the food even more succulent.

FASHION

Marianne Pernambuco and personal stylist at Brookiesfeld Donna, Romeu Almeida: summer 2022 afternoon trends. Credit: ELANI PASSOS

RR NEWS

Andrea Andrade celebrates 50 springs this Friday (29), with lunch “only for women”, at 2 pm, at Balthazar Restaurant, Praia do Canto. We’ll be there!

It will be celebrated this Friday (29), at 6:30 pm, in the Church of Santa Rita de Cássia, the mass of the 7th day of the lawyer’s death Fernando de Abreu Júdice.

Carlos and Corina Moschen invite to the Halloween party of the Espírito Santo Yacht Club, this Friday (29).

João Modenesi and Roberta Drummond: in the show “The light of culture”, at Teatro do Sesi. Credit: Cloves Louzada

Emerson Cabral and Ueber Moreira receive this Saturday (30) for Modestia à Favas Halloween, which will be packed by DJ Leo Cruz.

Maely Rabbit from December 8th to 10th, he runs the MedSênior Annual Symposium, bringing together managers, coordinators and supervisors from all units of the healthcare plan operator in Brazil. The meeting takes place in Vitória, at the Sheraton Hotel, and aims to integrate and align the priorities of 2022 with the leaders, including the expansion plan in the States, the use of artificial intelligence and the creation of new services and facilities to improve service and the health care of beneficiaries.

Marcelo Baptista and Carolina Lemos: at the reopening of the Sonho dos Pés store in Shopping Vitória. Credit: Cloves Louzada