Eternos becomes MCU’s first “Rotten Tomato” movie on Rotten Tomatoes

After having surprisingly divided international critics, eternal hit a negative mark by becoming the first production of the Marvel Studios with “rotten tomato” status on the Rotten Tomatoes. That is, below 60% approval on the aggregator site.

The closest thing to that so far was ‘Thor the Dark World‘ with 66%.

Anyway, the debut only takes place next Thursday, and until then other reviews will be added. So, it is quite possible that this approval will be able to stay above 60%.

“An ambitious superhero epic that screams a lot more than it tries, ‎‎Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing – and occasionally confusing – new directions,” says the consensus.‎‎

‘eternal‘ welcomes an exciting new team of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemies, the Deviants.

The cast includes Richard Madden like Ikaris, Gemma Chan like Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Lauren Ridloff like Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry like Phastos, Salma Hayek like Ajak, Read McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee like Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan like Druig, Angelina Jolie like Thena, and Kit Harington like Dane Whitman.

Chloe Zhao directs, and the premiere is scheduled for November 4th.