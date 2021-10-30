Eudoro pays for his sins and begs Pilar to forgive him.

In In Times of the Emperor, Eudoro (José Dumont) will pay dearly for the evils he did. On the verge of death, the colonel will try to redeem himself by asking forgiveness for Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), the eldest daughter he always rejected in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter scheduled to go to this Saturday (30) , the doctor will discover that the father’s sheet was ax with blood and will look for him to find out his health status. He will be affectionate with the girl.

“The sad thing is not knowing that I’m going to die; it’s knowing that I lived in error. I only understood this too late,” laments the landowner. He will also ask his eldest daughter to take care of his younger sister, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski), who lives in a tenebrous marriage with Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero).

“It’s not easy to stay here, under the same roof as Tonico, but at least I’m close to Dolores. And now close to you too. Forgive me, daughter”, Eudoro will ask. The two, who have walked away since Pilar fled the altar, will give an emotional hug.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.