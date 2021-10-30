Exclusive: TV Globo confirms resignation of Cissa Guimarães | Lo Bianco

Playback/TV Globo Cissa Guimarães leaves TV Globo

TV Globo did not renew the contract and fired actress and presenter Cissa Guimarães, after years of service to the house. The news was confirmed exclusively by the station itself to this columnist at 1:50 pm, in the early afternoon. Globo confirmed the end of the contract with the presenter of ‘É de Casa’ “after a happy and successful partnership of more than four decades.”

Also according to the broadcaster’s statement to this columnist, the actress and presenter, who has been in charge of the morning since her debut in 2015, “continues to open doors at Globo for future projects on its multiple platforms, but in a new partnership model.”

Also through TV Globo, actress Cissa Guimarães also expressed her attention to the column:

– I was very happy in this marriage of more than 40 years. And that’s what I’m going to take: the good partnerships, the immense learnings, the happy, emotional and shared moments that have gone down in history – mine, the audience and TV Globo. My gratitude lives there, in this beautiful feeling and in this life that we built together – said Cissa.

Cissa had returned from vacation in September, when she posted photos on her Instagram profile of her return to the show “É de casa”. “I’m back,” he wrote. “Because it’s great to be back at my job. I’m back from Home”, she added, also emphasizing that she was “all happy”. Upon returning to Globo Studios, Cissa entered the program singing a 1974 Roberto Carlos song, the song ‘O Portão’: “I’m back, now to stay, because here, here is my place…”

Sources close to the presenter confirmed that Cissa Guimarães received the news with great sadness. She did not expect to be dismissed from the company after winning the pandemic period by conducting large interviews remotely, which helped to sustain the house’s ratings. Cissa had cried during her return to the program on September 18, when she was given a standing ovation by the entire team. At that time, Cissa also said a prayer in the ‘É de Casa’ studio asking for prosperity and good vibes for the whole team, and ended up thanking her for returning again saying that she was ‘back to stay’.