Exclusive: WhatsApp 3D will be in the metaverse dreamed of by Mark Zuckerberg | Social networks

Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for a future in which everyone participates in the so-called metaverse it goes through a kind of WhatsApp in 3D, where people could talk to their contacts as if they were puppets inserted in a virtual environment. Who admits the possibility is Andrew Buzworth, the current vice president of Facebook’s laboratory that develops virtual reality.

The executive spoke with journalists from Latin America this afternoon. This columnist was the only representative of Brazil, a country with 150 million supporters of the messaging app, according to a very well-informed source.

With the word, the Meta boss

Buz, as he is known, was asked if there would be integration with WhatsApp. He gave the long answer you see below:

“We are very excited to bring WhatsApp to the metaverse. The app serves as the communications backbone for many countries around the world. Obviously you can think of ways to use it [dentro do metaverso].

It is part of the social fabric of many people’s everyday lives. It would be naive of me to think that a user would put VR glasses on his head and, when receiving a message via WhatsApp, he would have to remove this giant screen to check the information on a different screen, the smartphone.

We announced the virtual reality version of Messenger yesterday. It’s a little more difficult to bring WhatsApp into this universe because the app is linked to your phone number. We will need extra work to get this result. The WhatsApp team is very excited to be working with us on this. They recently started to support multiple devices that can connect to the same account in the app.

We are going to expand that reality. I don’t have any announcements to make today, but I’m definitely interested in bringing WhatsApp to the metaverse.”

For those who have not yet connected one thing to the other, metaverse is the name given to the project of recreate the real world inside the internet, thanks to 3D spaces where avatars interact with each other. It would be possible to hold meetings, teach classes, play games or simply spend time together. Zuckerberg is so strongly committed to this future that he decided to change the name of Facebook’s parent company to Meta, in reference to this kind of virtual reality.

The subject has made headlines in recent weeks because of the numerous challenges that are imposed, including access to devices compatible with viewing and interacting with content in virtual reality, the telecommunications infrastructure and the well-known problems facing Facebook in managing the speech of hateful or offensive content, among other cases.