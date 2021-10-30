Extended emergency aid is once again considered after failures in Brazil Aid

key points The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, indicated a new extension of the benefit outside the spending ceiling;

This will occur if the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório is not approved;

The PEC will increase the budget for the amount of government expenditures and allow the payment of Auxílio Brasil;

After Auxílio Brasil was confirmed by President Jair Bolsonaro, the government confirmed that the emergency aid will not be extended. But at a meeting, the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, indicated a further extension of the benefit outside the spending ceiling.

The emergency aid ends this October, after the payment of the 7th installment. However, the Federal Government is studying the possibility of extending the benefit. This will happen if the Proposal to Amend the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório is not approved.

The PEC will increase the budget for the amount of government expenditures and allow payment of the Brazil Aid. To that end, some ministers point to a possible new state decree for public calamity, because of the Covid pandemic.

The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, declared that the Federal Government will support the most needy at all costs. THE PEC of Precatório will be voted on next Wednesday (4) in face-to-face format.

However, with the holiday of next Tuesday (2), it is possible that the presence of parliamentarians in Brasília will decrease. In order for the Precatório PEC to be approved, it is necessary to have at least 308 of the 513 possible votes.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), stated that if the National Congress does not approve the PEC dos Precatórios, the Federal Government will extend emergency aid outside the spending ceiling.

According to the deputy, in the absence of Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 400, the government will continue to pay the emergency aid. Thus, according to him, there will be R$ 30 billion above the ceiling with the aid, instead of R$ 80 billion to pay the Auxílio Brasil.

According to Barros, the emergency aid would be extended with the same target audience and with the value of R$ 300 for 34.4 million people. Payment will be outside the ceiling, through extraordinary credits or state decree of public calamity.

However, extraordinary credits need to be urgent and unpredictable expenses. However, according to technicians from the government and the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) these are criteria that are not met in this situation, since the aid has been paid for over a year.

Brazil Aid

The Auxílio Brasil will replace the Bolsa Família and should start in November, after the end of the 2021 emergency aid. The Novo Bolsa Família will increase the number of beneficiaries and the average payment amount of the current assistance program.

Currently, Bolsa Família covers 14.6 million families in poverty and extreme poverty. The government’s proposal, according to the minister of Citizenship, João Roa, is to increase this number by 2 million.

The value of Auxílio Brasil should be R$400, generating an annual cost of R$87 billion. To cover the new expense, the economic team awaits the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios and the Income Tax Reform.

The resource available in the General Budget of the Union for Bolsa Família is R$ 34.7 billion. For this reason, there is great expectation for the approval of the two texts that are currently being processed in the National Congress.

According to the government’s economic team, it will be possible to pay Brazil Aid during the months of November and December of this year. For this, the rates of the Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF) were temporarily increased.

With this, a resource of 1.62 billion will be generated, aimed only at the Brazilian Aid paid in 2022. The problem is enough resources to fund the new program next year. The Economy Minister has even suggested breaking the spending ceiling.

This mechanism aims to curb the growth of spending in Brazil, so that it does not exceed inflation. However, another possibility is to pay the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 300. According to technicians from the Ministry of Economy, in this amount the expense would be R$ 60 billion per year and, thus, it would not be necessary to break the ceiling.

However, the president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), rejected the proposal and argues that the new program had to have an average payment of R$ 400. For this reason, the extension of emergency aid may come to pass.

