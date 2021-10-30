Facebook Inc. changes name to Meta and wants to be seen beyond social media

GONÇALVES (MG) — Facebook Inc., owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, announced this Thursday (28) that it will be renamed Meta. The name of social networks will not be changed.

The disclosure of the new brand repositioning, which had been planned since the middle of this month, took place at Facebook Connect’s augmented and virtual reality conference.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, founder and president of the company, the new name reflects the group’s ambitions beyond social media with “metaverse,” a sci-fi term that Facebook absorbed to describe its vision of working and playing in a virtual world. .

“Today we are seen as a social media company, but in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people, and the metaverse is the next frontier, just as social networking was when we started,” Zuckerberg said in a presentation at the event. technology.

The company has also said that it will change its stock ticker on Nasdaq from FB to MVRS as of December 1st. The news pleased the market, and the company’s shares rose more than 3% on Thursday.

In an interview with The Verge, in July of this year, Zuckerberg said that the metaverse would be a big focus for the company and that the move would be part of the next chapter of how the internet would evolve after the mobile internet. “I think it’s going to be the next big chapter for our company too, really doubling down in this area.”

Facebook isn’t the first big tech company to change its name amid new projects. Google, for example, reorganized itself into a holding company called Alphabet, in 2015, signaling that it would not be just a search engine, but a conglomerate with companies working on different technology projects, such as autonomous cars, for example.

The repositioning of the brand will place Facebook as one of the several brands of the group, which also has products such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus, the latter of headsets, games and equipment for VR (virtual reality).

The change comes at a time when the company faces several setbacks, such as investigations by antitrust authorities in the United States and problems that have led to a global network blackout recently.

