Faithful will be able to receive plenary indulgence throughout the month of November

The Apostolic Penitentiary confirmed and extended for the entire month of November 2021 all the spiritual benefits granted in the octave of the deceased faithful.

Newsroom (10/28/2021 2:38 PM, Gaudium Press) The Apostolic Penitentiary issued a decree on Thursday, 28, extending the obtainment of plenary indulgences to deceased faithful for the entire month of November, instead of just the day of the dead.

The decision was made after numerous requests made recently by various ministers of the Church, due to the pandemic. In this way, the Apostolic Penitentiary confirmed and extended to the entire month of November 2021 all spiritual benefits.

Decree repeats decision taken in 2020

Last year, more specifically on October 22, 2020, a similar decree also established that plenary indulgences for the deceased faithful be extended throughout the month of November.

Both decrees aimed to meet the need to avoid agglomerations, which are a potential cause of the spread of Covid-19, which still affects the world population to varying degrees.

“From the renewed generosity of the Church the faithful will certainly draw pious intentions and spiritual vigor to lead their lives in accordance with the law of the Gospel, in filial communion and devotion to the Supreme Pontiff, visible foundation and Pastor of the Catholic Church,” says one Part of the text.

Therefore, all the faithful who, during the month of November, visit cemeteries praying for the deceased, and visit a church or oratory and there recite the ‘Our Father’ and the ‘Creed’, will receive a plenary indulgence, which before the decree was only planned for the first eight days of the month of November. (EPC)