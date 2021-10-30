FAKE Salah and Diogo Jota dedicated Liverpool goals against Manchester to President Jair Bolsonaro | Fact or Fake

The rumors gained strength after the rout applied by Liverpool over Manchester United, their main rivals. At 5-0, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah scored three times and gave a show on the field.

In the fake message, a phrase attributed to the player says that “Bolsonaro is a great man” and that “a nation hates him for no reason”. Roberto Firmino, teammate, is mentioned as one of the people who encouraged him to pay the tribute.

Firmino is also mentioned in a message in which the protagonist is another Liverpool athlete: the Portuguese Diogo Jota. An invented phrase is also attributed to him, praising the Brazilian president. It ends like this: “My friend Firmino talks a lot about him, a great human being”.

All it takes is a search of press vehicles around the world to certify that neither of the two statements (neither Salah nor Diogo Jota) was given, either to a sports diary or at a press conference after the game. On their social networks, the athletes also did not make any such statement.

In the case of the rumor involving Salah, the message still has another source at the end: journalist and blogger Jorge Nicola (despite the wrong spelling of the name, with an extra ‘s’ in the surname). Queried by g1, he denies having given this information.

The message that Diogo Jota quotes has been circulating for even longer than Salah’s. The fact that he also scored one of the goals in the rout against Manchester, however, made it go viral again.

It's #FAKE that Salah and Diogo Jota dedicated goals scored by Liverpool against Manchester to President Jair Bolsonaro

