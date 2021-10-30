Family Health, from the SUS, must have physiotherapists and occupational therapists — Senado Notícias

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned without vetoes, on Thursday (28), Law 14,231, which includes physiotherapists and occupational therapists in the Family Health Strategy of the Unified Health System (SUS). The text was published this Friday (29) in Official Diary of the Union.

The law has its origins in the House Bill (PLC) 72/2012, by the then federal deputy Gorete Pereira. It was approved on September 21 at the Senate’s Committee on Social Affairs (CAS), on a terminative basis (ie, without the need for a plenary vote), with a favorable opinion from the rapporteur, senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES).

For Contarato, the population’s access to physiotherapy and occupational therapy professionals “is very unequal in different regions of the country” and is restricted to large urban centers. According to the rapporteur, the presence of these professionals in the SUS family health teams will promote this type of assistance for people in need.

According to the law, “it will be up to the SUS manager of each sphere of government to define the form of insertion and participation of professionals (…) in the family health strategy, according to the health needs of the population under their responsibility “.