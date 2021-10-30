Farm 13: Gui Araújo says that Bil and Lary had sex on the show, and even gives details; watch

And there he goes! What the Playplus cameras don’t seem to show in “A Fazenda 13”, Gui Araújo insists on telling… This Saturday (30), the presenter surprised Dayane Mello and Rico Melquíades by revealing that Laryssa Bottino and Bil Araújo had sex inside of confinement.

After the Halloween party that animated the house during the night, the comedian and the model talked about the brief flirtatious atmosphere that happened between Bil and Lary, since the girl didn’t last long in the program. “On the last day before she left, on Wednesday, she did something. I think she suckled him (Bil) or he suckled her”, Rico suspected, according to the dialogue released by TV News. “Both”, answered Gui Araújo.

As the presenter is a great friend of Lary Bottino, Dayane added that the truth behind this speculation would only be discovered by Araújo. “I already know without leaving”, he added. “Oh yes?”asked Day. “It was first here [nesta cama], didn’t they sleep here one day?”, recalled the presenter. “Serious?”, shocked Rico. “But do you think they had sex?”asked the model. “She said it happened, I don’t know what”, pondered Bill. Before the production changed the camera, the model even suspected that the former girl would have masturbated Bil Araújo under the duvet.

On social media, however, the public did not seem to believe in Gui Araújo very much. “And no camera caught, no one else listened, they both say they didn’t even kiss, let alone… Verdades de Gui Araújo”, joked an internet user identified as Angelica. “Lary herself denied it when Leo Dias asked [na ‘Hora do Faro’], if it had happened she would have said, because out here she was being seen as a muggle”, remembered another profile. “Gui is a liar, she probably didn’t even say anything”, accused a young woman.

Out here, Gui Araújo’s fame is not at its best. After distorting Adriane Galisteu’s elimination speeches, he became embroiled in a major controversy by exposing an alleged betrayal by Jade Picon. This week, he was detonated by his ex-girlfriend, Gabi Brandt, and his ex-confinement colleague from “On Vacation with Ex Brazil”, Gabi Prado, fired: “I’ve been with Gui since the first ‘On Vacation with the Ex’. He’s a liar anyway. He was always a liar. He was a liar on ‘On Vacation with the Ex,’ he was a liar with Gabi [Brandt]. He is like this!”.