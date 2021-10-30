Farm 13: MC Gui revolts and picks up a fight with Bil: ‘Go take it in the c*’

This Friday (29), MC Gui and Arcrebiano de Araújo got into a mess in The Farm 13. The funkeiro got angry and complained about being ignored by the ex-BBB in recent days. “Go take it up your ass, bro”, fired the singer.

The two ended up falling out while trying to talk peacefully. The mood began to heat up when Bil decided to accuse his opponent of playing a dirty game.

“I think you’re smart, you’re manipulative, you’re a strategist. That’s it. I think you are strong here”, said the model. “Now you’re using an adjective you’ve never used before: manipulator. Tell me, who did I manipulate in here? When you play a word, you have to have a reason”, said the funkeiro in The Farm 13.

Bil tried to interrupt the dialogue, suggesting that the argument should end right then and there. “It’s been over there. You’re a strategist person here, that’s what I think. You think a lot about me.” However, MC Gui was not convinced by Bil’s explanation.

“You’re calling me a handler, bro. You play a few stops. There are things I think about you that I have no obligation to talk about,” continued the artist in The Farm 13. In another part of the discussion, he fired: “Be a man, when you make an argument, then you sustain it. Don’t play your mediocre game, no”.

Some time later, in the headquarters room, the two participants started an even bigger discussion. “Go smile at the fucking house! There’s no way for me, no, with your little game”, said the singer. “You’re going to take it in the middle of your ass,” Bil snapped.

The MC continued the confusion and stated that the model had gone days without talking to him in The Farm 13, but as soon as he returned from the field, he decided to hug him normally. “You are very naughty. Three days [sem falar], you think I forget. Whoever knocks, forgets; whoever gets beaten doesn’t. Not even in my eye did you have the courage to look just because you were going to put me in the fields, where do you see a problem with that? Where do you have to be ignoring others?”.