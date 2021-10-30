Farm 13: Tati Quebra Barraco collides with TVs and detonates Gui Araújo in ‘Hora do Faro’: ‘You need to learn to be a man’

After leaving “A Fazenda 13” this Thursday (28), Tati Quebra Barraco watched some VTs and changed his mind about Gui Araujo. This afternoon (29), during the recording of the painting “A Fazenda – Última Chance”, the funkeira detonated the influencer and expressed her disappointment with him in the game.

As usual, the eliminated participants go to “Hora do Faro” for a last interaction with the pedestrians. In the dynamics of signs, Tati distributed eleven negative adjectives to Araujo. The pawn was called: traitor, coward, deceit, cruel, disingenuous, ungrateful, dishonest, liar, false, gossip, and insufferable. She didn’t take it easy!

Continues after Advertising

Shortly thereafter, Tati explained what had hurt her so much. “You were someone who hugged me right away, and so did I. You said that I read the game just like you. What I heard here, what you said about me, I think you first need to learn how to be a man. I thought you were a man, you’re not!”, she fired. Yesterday, the singer also found out that he was the one who had pulled her into the stall.

“A million and a half is good for everyone, but if you don’t have a head, it’s over in two stages. You are the person in the house who has done me the most harm. Really, I didn’t go looking for friendship, but I liked you a lot. How many times have I heard people speaking ill of you, I’ve never opened my mouth to judge or question”, pointed the carioca.

Continues after Advertising

Finally, Tati made it clear that Bill would have been worse even than her own rival, Rico Melquiades. “What I saw here that you did to me, about me, that’s why there are so many plaques. I even expected Rico, as we didn’t get along well at the end. Nor did he do half of what you did to me, from what I saw here”, admitted the singer.

According to UOL, Anitta’s ex vented and admitted that he was surprised: “Coming from Tati, who is a person I like, she has a little more weight. Several times I received bad signs that didn’t change me at all. It doesn’t change what I think of her, how much I felt welcomed by her”.

Continues after Advertising

Still, Bill assured that he didn’t do anything to the ex-peoa. “People think that, like me, she was one of the most sullen people here, but I don’t think I was dishonest with what I felt”, he commented. The former MTV also reinforced: “What I thought about her is that she could only have given more. I never spoke about her person or her personality to anyone in the house”.

Questioned by Rodrigo Faro, Tati was sincere in revealing who would like her to leave the house. “If I could, I would eliminate Dynho, Dayane and Gui Araujo”, admitted the funkeira. Even with a rapprochement in recent days, she still lashed out at Dayane Mello. The full program airs next Sunday (31) on Record TV.