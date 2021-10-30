Farmer harvests the biggest pumpkin in the world weighing 1,200 kg

Phenomenon puts the farmer in the Guinness Book. As a comparison, in May a farmer from Blumenau harvested an 18 KG ‘giant’

A 1,200 kg pumpkin, more than a ton, earned Italian farmer Stefano Cutrupi recognition from the Guinness Book. He presented the produce of his harvest at a festival near the famous city of Pisa. To get an idea of ​​what this represents, last May a farmer from Blumenau stood out after he picked an 18kg pumpkin.

To carry the huge vegetable he needed a winch. Incidentally, the pumpkin weighs more than a small car.

“There were good times, but also difficult times. I spent a lot of time in cultivation and I had a lot of sacrifices. But it was worth it. At the time of weighing, I had my back to the screen. When my friends and the audience saw the weight, they dragged me to the celebration. At that moment, I knew I had made it. I screamed until I lost my voice,” says the cultivator.

Stefano lives in the commune of Radda in Chianti, Tuscany. He is an experienced farmer, 13 years in the business. The product, along with other specimens also from its harvest, was presented at the 10th edition of the Campionato della Zuccone, in Peccioli. There he perplexed the representatives of the Community of Large Pumpkins in the region.

One of the judges was really impressed:

“No one really knows the weight of a pumpkin until then. But seeing the size of that pumpkin, I immediately felt a shiver inside me. It had to be the new world record! I was convinced of that”, said Emanuele Garofano.

With the feat, Stefano not only won the world record, but took second and third places in the contest with two other pumpkins, weighing 978.99 kilograms and 794.51 kilograms, respectively.