Fazenda 13: Dynho Alves imitates Rico Melquiades’ gestures and causes revolt on the web: “Baita bad character”; watch

by

This Friday (29), Dynho Alves caused revolt on the web because of a specific and controversial attitude in “A Fazenda 13“. A declared rival of Rico Melquiades, in a conversation with some pedestrians at the headquarters of the rural reality show, the singer imitated the influencer’s antics, in a mocking tone, causing some colleagues in confinement to laugh.

Besides Dynho, there were MC Gui, Sthe Matos, Gui Araujo, Erasmo Viana and Bil Araújo in the room. In the video, Mirella’s husband gets up from the couch to mimic Rico’s way of walking and washing his hands. Soon after, he punches the mobile. Although Erasmus and Bill were amused by the situation, by the faces of the others it is possible to see that they were not comfortable. The ex-BBB and the MC even kept their face closed, with an almost “impatient” expression for their colleague. Watch:

On the web, internet users were very angry with Dynho and criticisms were fired. “The guy just has wind in his head. Extremely prejudiced, bad character”, wrote a profile. “It’s just enough to embarrass you! It’s already working overtime”, commented another. “He is extremely prejudiced, he doesn’t know how to keep a correct dialogue in the discussion without swearing, forced and always comes up with these imitations to Rico, unnecessary”said one more. Check out more reactions:

Continues after Advertising

Some viewers even pointed out homophobia in the pedestrian’s attitudes. “Dynho can’t articulate the arguments to defend himself in the discussions he gets involved and goes into verbal aggression and homophobia”, said a profile. “Then, when they give the correct name to the joke he’s making, he’ll play the poor thing, say that he didn’t intend, that he’s still learning”, commented another. “For me it’s homophobia disguised as a joke”, accused another person. Look: