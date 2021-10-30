Fazenda 13: Dynho Alves imitates Rico Melquiades’ gestures and causes revolt on the web: “Baita bad character”; watch

This Friday (29), Dynho Alves caused revolt on the web because of a specific and controversial attitude in “A Fazenda 13“. A declared rival of Rico Melquiades, in a conversation with some pedestrians at the headquarters of the rural reality show, the singer imitated the influencer’s antics, in a mocking tone, causing some colleagues in confinement to laugh.

Besides Dynho, there were MC Gui, Sthe Matos, Gui Araujo, Erasmo Viana and Bil Araújo in the room. In the video, Mirella’s husband gets up from the couch to mimic Rico’s way of walking and washing his hands. Soon after, he punches the mobile. Although Erasmus and Bill were amused by the situation, by the faces of the others it is possible to see that they were not comfortable. The ex-BBB and the MC even kept their face closed, with an almost “impatient” expression for their colleague. Watch:

Dynho does a derogatory imitation of Rico’s gestures. What do you think of this? #The farm pic.twitter.com/eaIEuUNEI6 — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) October 29, 2021

On the web, internet users were very angry with Dynho and criticisms were fired. “The guy just has wind in his head. Extremely prejudiced, bad character”, wrote a profile. “It’s just enough to embarrass you! It’s already working overtime”, commented another. “He is extremely prejudiced, he doesn’t know how to keep a correct dialogue in the discussion without swearing, forced and always comes up with these imitations to Rico, unnecessary”said one more. Check out more reactions:

The guy just has wind in his head. Extremely prejudiced, bad character. — Drico • ^♢^ • (@Drimaiden666) October 29, 2021

It’s just enough to embarrass you! already working overtime — Quezia (@IsabelQuezia) October 29, 2021

He is extremely prejudiced, doesn’t know how to keep a correct dialogue in discussion without swearing, forced always comes with these imitations to the rich, unnecessary #foradinho — Yho Ayumi (@AyumiYho) October 29, 2021

Everyone embarrassed, only Araújo and Erasmo (of course) laughing. If even MC Gui is embarrassed, it’s a sign that you’re VERY wrong — Angelica (@Angelicacrd) October 29, 2021

Everyone embarrassed, only Araújo and Erasmo (of course) laughing. If even MC Gui is embarrassed, it’s a sign that you’re VERY wrong — Angelica (@Angelicacrd) October 29, 2021

Continues after Advertising

I never looked like this guy, thank you explained, disgusted with people like that who want to make fun of their sexuality and other people’s ways, this is the kind of guy who probably bullied minorities and everyone applauded and laughed his bullshit — Overthinker 2.7 (@kilua_) October 29, 2021

Man, this project of people has no content, no beauty, nothing, what kind of man is this, those white heads… — aline rossoni (@li_rossoni) October 29, 2021

he’s been doing these pejorative imitations of the rich since forever and thinks he’s “the cute one” — untouchable juju |🍷 (@comentajuju) October 29, 2021

The best was Bil and MC Gui very serious. It’s that thing, cat canceled oops, scalded is afraid of cold water! 😂 — Amanda Ribeiro (@amandarib92) October 29, 2021

Some viewers even pointed out homophobia in the pedestrian’s attitudes. “Dynho can’t articulate the arguments to defend himself in the discussions he gets involved and goes into verbal aggression and homophobia”, said a profile. “Then, when they give the correct name to the joke he’s making, he’ll play the poor thing, say that he didn’t intend, that he’s still learning”, commented another. “For me it’s homophobia disguised as a joke”, accused another person. Look:

Dynho can’t articulate the arguments to defend himself in the discussions he gets involved and goes into verbal aggression and homophobia. Ever! — Gabi UNTOUCHABLE 🍷🐬 (@gamaral1) October 29, 2021

Then, when they give the correct name to the joke he’s making, he’ll play the poor thing, say he didn’t intend to, that he’s still learning. — Koringa (@beto_teixeira) October 29, 2021

Get out of the sarcophagus to put your little friend in the garden and comeyer homophobia, yes because for me it’s homophobia disguised as a joke. — NataSha👊🏼(against) (@NataShaCVOFF) October 29, 2021

This HOMOPHÓBIC CagaDynho, unnecessary, with no relevance to anything he participates in !! — Angela Lima (@gelinhaRS) October 29, 2021