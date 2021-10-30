Fazenda 13 has the best Thursday show with Tati Quebra Barraco elimination · TV News

Fazenda 2021 conquered its best success in a field with the elimination of Tati Quebra Barraco on Thursday night (28). The reality show led by Adriane Galisteu on Record scored 10.6 points in Greater São Paulo, conquering the vice-leadership.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, in the direct confrontation, Globo scored 15.9 points, and SBT recorded 4.9 at the same time, from 22:53 to 12:22.

Until last night, the most watched Thursday of the 13th edition of the rural reality show had been October 11, which scored 10.3 with the elimination of Victor Pecoraro from the competition.

See below for the hearings on Thursday, October 28, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.5
Good morning São Paulo7.6
Good morning Brazil7.3
More you6.2
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.3
SP19.8
Globe Sports10.5
Newspaper Today9.9
Afternoon Session: Romeo and Julita8.3
The clone13.4
Workout15.6
in the times of the emperor17.5
SP221.3
grab hold23.4
National Newspaper24.3
Empire28.6
The Voice Brazil19.7
secret truths11.3
as five8.8
Globo Newspaper6.5
conversation with bial4.6
Mystery Owl: Soulless3.6
Hour 14.3
Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.1
Morning General Balance (average from 5h-8h29)2.2
General Balance SP (7h-8h29)3.2
Speak Brazil3,4
Nowadays3.6
JR 24h (morning)4.1
General balance7.5
Proof of love7.0
City Alert7.3
JR 24h (afternoon 1)6.0
JR 24H (afternoon 2)6.6
Journal of Record10.5
Genesis14.1
when you call the heart9.3
The Farm 1310.6
JR 24h (dawn)4.8
Speaks, I hear you1.6
Love school1.1
Religious0.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6
First Impact3.6
Come here3.7
Good Morning & Co.3.8
Chest Award Coupon3.2
gossiping4.1
Family Cases4.6
indomitable heart7.2
I give you life6,7
SBT Brazil5.8
Angel’s face6.0
Chest Award Coupon5.9
The usurper3.7
Mouse program4,5
The square is ours5.2
the night4.2
Operation Mosque2.9
Reporter Connection2.5
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2,3
First Impact2.8

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP