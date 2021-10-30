Fazenda 13 has the best Thursday show with Tati Quebra Barraco elimination · TV News

Fazenda 2021 conquered its best success in a field with the elimination of Tati Quebra Barraco on Thursday night (28). The reality show led by Adriane Galisteu on Record scored 10.6 points in Greater São Paulo, conquering the vice-leadership.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, in the direct confrontation, Globo scored 15.9 points, and SBT recorded 4.9 at the same time, from 22:53 to 12:22.

Until last night, the most watched Thursday of the 13th edition of the rural reality show had been October 11, which scored 10.3 with the elimination of Victor Pecoraro from the competition.

See below for the hearings on Thursday, October 28, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.5 Good morning São Paulo 7.6 Good morning Brazil 7.3 More you 6.2 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.3 SP1 9.8 Globe Sports 10.5 Newspaper Today 9.9 Afternoon Session: Romeo and Julita 8.3 The clone 13.4 Workout 15.6 in the times of the emperor 17.5 SP2 21.3 grab hold 23.4 National Newspaper 24.3 Empire 28.6 The Voice Brazil 19.7 secret truths 11.3 as five 8.8 Globo Newspaper 6.5 conversation with bial 4.6 Mystery Owl: Soulless 3.6 Hour 1 4.3 Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.1 Morning General Balance (average from 5h-8h29) 2.2 General Balance SP (7h-8h29) 3.2 Speak Brazil 3,4 Nowadays 3.6 JR 24h (morning) 4.1 General balance 7.5 Proof of love 7.0 City Alert 7.3 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 6.0 JR 24H (afternoon 2) 6.6 Journal of Record 10.5 Genesis 14.1 when you call the heart 9.3 The Farm 13 10.6 JR 24h (dawn) 4.8 Speaks, I hear you 1.6 Love school 1.1 Religious 0.7

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6 First Impact 3.6 Come here 3.7 Good Morning & Co. 3.8 Chest Award Coupon 3.2 gossiping 4.1 Family Cases 4.6 indomitable heart 7.2 I give you life 6,7 SBT Brazil 5.8 Angel’s face 6.0 Chest Award Coupon 5.9 The usurper 3.7 Mouse program 4,5 The square is ours 5.2 the night 4.2 Operation Mosque 2.9 Reporter Connection 2.5 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2,3 First Impact 2.8

Source: Broadcasters