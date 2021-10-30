FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 | Health

The North American regulatory agency (FDA, acronym in English) authorized this Friday (29) that Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 is applied to children aged 5 to 11 years in the United States.

After being confirmed by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US health agency, still needs to give its approval and establish the protocols for this future stage of vaccination.

In the US, the expectation is that this expert opinion is the first step, perhaps as early as next week, to start vaccinating a public of 28 million people in this age group. The expected dose for children is one third of that applied to adults.

Except for one abstention, experts voted unanimously, pointing out that the benefits of prevention against Covid-19 outweigh any risks associated with vaccination in this age group.

On Friday (22), Pfizer said its vaccine against Covid-19 is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children aged 5 to 11 years. The data was sent to the FDA.

The study followed 2,268 children who received two doses of vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart. Each dose was one third of the amount given to adolescents and adults.

According to the researchers, 16 children who received the placebo were infected with Covid-19, compared with three who received the immunizer.

After the announcement of the committee of the FDA, pharmaceutical company Pfizer said on Wednesday (27) that it will also file an authorization request with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) so that the vaccine against Covid-19 can be applied to children aged 5 to 11 years in Brazil .

According to the pharmacist, there is still no set date for when the order will occur, only that it will be throughout the month of November.