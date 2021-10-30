Febraban allows banks to set opening hours for branches | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Banks will be able to choose whether to keep branches open until 4:00 pm or whether to close at 2:00 pm

The traditional opening hours of bank branches, from 10 am to 4 pm, may not be the same now that restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic are being eased. The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) freed up financial institutions to adopt their own policy for opening and closing branches in the resumption of activities, according to the characteristics and internal strategies of each company.

According to the organization, there will be no standardized process for returning to the time before the pandemic, as each bank has a profile. In addition, the use of electronic banking services, such as mobile banking (by cell phone) and internet banking (by computer), grew in the pandemic and is already a majority in customer preference.

On the other hand, the share of branches in banking transactions dropped from 9% in 2016 to 3% in 2020.

On cell phones, the volume of transactions rose from 43% in 2019 to 51% in 2020. Overall, the share of digital media in the use of banking services rose from 52% in 2016 to 62% in 2019 and 67 % in 2020, driven by the pandemic.

Febraban emphasizes that sanitary security procedures — such as cleaning branches, using masks by employees and offering alcohol gel — should continue to be followed by banks with the relaxation of social isolation.