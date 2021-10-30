Felipe Gustavo and Lucas Rabelo are in the final of the World Skate Street Championship | skateboard

Of the seven Brazilians who were looking for a place in the final of the men’s stage of Lake Havasu of the World Skate Street (SLS) this Friday, only the Olympic athlete Felipe Gustavo and Lucas Rabelo were among the top eight and will represent the Brazil. The trophy dispute this Saturday in Arizona, United States, will be broadcast live on Sportv2 from 15:50, and the ge tracks in real time.

In the men’s competition, 27 skaters competed in the semifinal in search of eight spots. In the first heat, 14-year-old Filipe Mota, considered strong name of the new generation to represent Brazil in Paris 2024, scored 19 points and finished with the third best score in the battery, but it was not enough to ensure a good place to be among the finalists.

In the second round, Brazilian Luan Oliveira showed that he has his skateboard tuned again. With 22.4 points, Luan was among the eight finalists, but was overcome and missed the final. The Gaucho is champion of the Los Angeles and New Jersey stages of 2015.

In the same heat, Hoefler tried all or nothing in difficult maneuvers and ended up zeroing in two attempts and was out of the top 8. For the second time since 2017, the silver medalist was out of the final.

Who stood out in the stage was the Olympic athlete Felipe Gustavo. In the 45-second lap, the Brazilian based in the United States scored 5.3 points, but what made the difference was his last attempt at a better maneuver. With a switch flip nose grind back, the 30-year-old skater scored the highest score in the semifinal with 9.3 and in the total points total he was second overall with 25.3 points.

In the last heat of the semifinal, Brazilians Carlos Ribeiro, Lucas Rabelo and Tiago Lemos were alongside American Nyjah Huston, leader of the Street League, who advanced with the best score in the semifinal with 25.9 points. Lucas scored two eights in an attempt to best maneuver and entered the final with seventh place, with 23.8. Carlos Ribeiro and Tiago Lemos failed to advance.

Brazilians Rayssa Leal, Pâmela Rosa and Gabriela Mazzeto secured a spot in the final this Friday as well. Letícia Bufoni, from São Paulo, was unlucky in the sequence of four maneuvers to get a good score and was left out. In the Salt Lake City stage, in August, the experienced skater also missed the final.

Rayssa Leal showed why she is the favorite of the moment and finished first in the women’s competition with 15.5 points. Pamela Rosa got the second best score, with 14.6 points, and showed that she is 100% recovered from the ankle injury that left her out of the final of the Tokyo Olympics. Who surprised was Gabi who returned to competitions after maternity leave and with 12.9 points was in seventh place.

Controversy Bufoni vs. Hoefler

On twitter, Bufoni posted a phrase that followers soon associated as a provocation to Kelvin Hoefler again after the medalist was eliminated from this stage of the SLS. During the Olympic Games, the two exchanged barbs on social media after Letícia revealed disagreements with the medalist as soon as the Brazilian won the silver medal, Brazil’s first in Tokyo.

At the time, Hoefler replied after Letícia failed to go to the Olympic final with a sentence similar to the one posted on the athlete’s twitter this Friday, when he commented in a podcast recording that the Brazilian would be “on duty” instead of being focused on the Games.