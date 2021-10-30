Festa da Luz leaves Belo Horizonte center colored until Sunday (10/31) – General

BH sign (photo: Tlio Santos)

The first edition of the Festa da Luz transformed the lower center of Belo Horizonte with an illuminated circuit. The event started last Monday (10/25) and the schedule lasts until Sunday (10/31). Attractions are free.

This Friday (10/29) and Saturday (10/30), from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, the project will be



video mappings



on the facades of the Itatiaia, Sulacap buildings and other buildings, mainly around Praça da Estao.

Lighting in downtown Belo Horizonte (photo: Tlio Santos)

The work of artists Joo Diniz and Bel Diniz has been exhibited at the Sulacap building since last Thursday (October 28), and brings colors and urban poetry.

On Sapuca street, you will find the Letter with poetry by Conceio Evaristo (on the corner with Assis Chateaubriand) and the scenic lighting, on the SULA staircase (Sulacap/Sulamrica), stairs and tunnel of the Central Metro Station.

Illuminated Santa Tereza Viaduct (photo: Tlio Santos)

BH illuminated (photo: Tlio Santos)

On Saturday, the collective Projetemos goes to the region of the Central Metro Station with several lights in the local buildings from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The Sula bar in Edifcio Sulamrica at Av. Afonso Pena, 955, will also have a special program for the event from 7 pm to 1 am.

Until Sunday, it is possible to see the conical lighting projects and colorful installations at Viaduto Santa Tereza, the staircase at the Central Metro Station and many others.

To learn more about it, go to Festa da Luz Instagram.

reception





On social networks, the Festa da Luz was a success among internet users, who posted photos and videos on Twitter.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira