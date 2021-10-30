FGTS withdrawal released until the end of the year

Another round of withdrawals from the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service) is released, in the withdrawal-birthday modality. The worker who celebrates his birthday in November who has not yet joined the withdrawal-birthday and has a balance available in the Fund will be able to opt for the modality.

FGTS withdrawal

Caixa Econômica Federal informs that the option to join the withdrawal-anniversary is not mandatory. Therefore, only those who are in need of money will choose the modality.

Withdrawal-anniversary allows the worker to annually redeem a portion of the balance of the FGTS accounts. The person who decides for the modality will not be able to withdraw the full amount of the FGTS if he/she is dismissed without just cause.

Only entitled to withdraw the 40% fine, as well as other severance payments and other forms of use of the Guarantee Fund, including the purchase of a property.

Whoever gives up the withdrawal-birthday will need to wait a grace period of 25 months in order to be entitled to the withdrawal-withdrawal again.

FGTS Withdrawal-Anniversary Anticipation

If you have signed up to the FGTS Cash-Anniversary modality, you can anticipate up to 3 periods and advance the realization of your plans.

Credit will be released without bureaucracy. The worker can make the advance payment from home, by cell phone or computer, without the need to go to a Caixa branch. Since your registration must be up to date.

Limits and conditions

The minimum total loan amount is R$2,000. It is also necessary that the value of each withdrawal to be anticipated is equal to or greater than R$300.00.

In addition, the credit date of the last withdrawal to be anticipated cannot exceed the limit of 999 days, counting from the contracting of the loan.

Requirements