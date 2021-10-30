Fifth generation AMD EPYC CPUs will have 256+ cores and extreme TDP [RUMOR]

CPUs must be made with more advanced 3D encapsulation techniques

The processors AMD EPYC server facing is on third generation and new rumors coming from ExecutableFix and Greymon55, leakers stamped stickers, bring information from fifth generation of these CPUs. Very high numbers of cores and TDP that makes the i9-12900k at 5.3GHz cry are the focus of unofficial information at the time.

The fifth generation of high-performance AMD EPYC processors, called the Turin, will replace the next generation that hasn’t arrived yet, the CPUs EPYC Genoa. AMD will still use the same socket LGA6096 (SP5) which will make its debut on the fourth generation AMD EPYC. The main information concerns the TDP of these processors, which should reach around 600W. This value would be more than double the TDP of the current EPYC 7003 family.

The reason for this extremely high consumption will probably be due to the number of Zen 5 cores that Turin CPUs will have. Greymon55 says these processors will have two possible configurations. one with 192 cores and 384 threads and another with 256 cores and 512 threads. All of this in an evolved version of the unique package with 3D chiplet design that will arrive with the EPYC Milan-X CPUs.



According to a Gigabyte leak on the upcoming SP5 platform, the LGA6096 socket will be able to provide theup to 700W of power, which would make this possible 600W TDP of EPYC Turin CPUs possible. Next-generation AMD EPYC processors with 96 cores are expected to consume up to 400W, using the mentioned socket.

AMD’s Zen 5-based super processors are still a long time away, probably after 2024. The company has a event scheduled for the November 8th to present news about the processors EPYC and the accelerator plates Intinct.

