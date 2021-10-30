Filho de Tite liked sexist, transphobic and violence against women posts

Matheus Bachi’s controversial likes on social media did not stop with the homophobic post made by volleyball player Maurício Souza. Son of Tite and assistant of the Brazilian team, he accumulates ‘likes’ in messages with sexist, anti-feminist and transphobic content, as well as publications with ironies to the press and violence against women.

One of the posts liked by Matheus Bachi has the caption “she appealed and was beaten again” in a news about the acquittal of the man accused of raping the influencer Mariana Ferrer, in Santa Catarina.

Another publication shows the cover of the series “The Handmaid’s Tale” with the title “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them, women are afraid that men will kill her”. The caption below the post says: “I only read truths”.

There are also likes comparing trans people to the Transformers, in an image where three bathrooms appear: one for men, one for women and a third for the Transformers. Other posts preach the closing of the Supreme Court.

The likes were discovered by CBF this week. The team’s assistant’s behavior drew attention after he liked posts with homophobic lines by Maurício Souza and started to follow the profile of the volleyball player.

O Tite himself took a stand at a press conference this Friday (29), after announcing the squad for the next games in Brazil.

“You put it on and didn’t bring it to me as I’m Matheus’s father. All prejudice… And I was asked racially a while ago about black technicians. All prejudice should not exist, we are in a process of equality in society, whether of color, race or gender. Anyone who can look at what was expressed by the entity in the sequence can have a complement on top of the question,” he commented.

