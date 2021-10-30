Find out what are Flamengo’s embezzlement to face Galo this Saturday – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish Midfielder Diego Ribas, who was already suspended for the game, is injured

Flamengo has important shortages for the game considered the ‘decision’ of the Brazilian Championship, at 19:00 this Saturday (30), when Rubro-Negro receives the Atlético leader, at Maracanã. check out:

Philip Luis: the left-back had a muscle injury in the calf and started treatment

Diego Ribas: midfielder would no longer play on Saturday for being suspended after receiving three yellow cards, but he also suffered a muscle injury, in his right thigh, and lacks Rubro-Negro.

Arrascaeta: midfielder will not be an option for coach Renato Gaúcho, as he is still recovering from a muscle injury he suffered in his thigh.

David Luiz: the defender can be a surprise for the game. The defender has been, since last week, doing physical training after suffering an injury. the defender has a good chance of being listed, but should not start playing.

Flamengo’s likely squad includes: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira (Gustavo Henrique) and Renê; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

