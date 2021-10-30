Find out why the city of SC is considered one of the 10 places with the most selfie deaths

After Penha, on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, appeared on the list of the most dangerous places in the world to take pictures, many people wondered why the city in Santa Catarina had gained this “fame”.

The study by the iO Foundation, which specializes in Tropical and Travel Medicine, pointed out that the fact is related to the death of 28-year-old professor Soliane Luiza. The woman died in January of this year, when she fell from a height of five meters, in Ponta da Vigia, in Penha, while trying to take a selfie.

The teacher, a resident of Navegantes, was walking around the scene of the accident with her family. While trying to take a photo, she fell off the cliff. Lifeguards and the Archangel 03 helicopter rescued the victim, but she suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

In addition to Penha, the other most dangerous places identified in the study are Niagara Falls (on the US-Canada border), Glen Canyon (USA), Charco del Burro (Colombia), Mlango Falls (Kenya), the Ural Mountains (Russia), the Taj Mahal, the Doodhpathri Valley (both in India), the Nusa Lembongan Island (Indonesia) and the Langkawi Archipelago (Malaysia).

The city of Penha, issued a repudiation note against the result of the survey “The Municipal Government of Penha, vehemently repudiates the result of the IO International Foundation Survey, which says that the city of Penha/SC is one of the most dangerous in the world to take “selfies”, given that only one case was registered in the municipality”.

Also according to the position of the city, the city works daily to make the city safer for tourists and residents.

The study reveals that, between January 2008 and July 2021, at least 379 people died from dangerous selfies in the world. The countries that registered the most deaths are India (100 cases), the United States (39) and Russia (33).