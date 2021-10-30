Fiocruz delivers over 2.7 million doses of AstraZeneca – News

Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) delivered to the Ministry of Health, this Friday (29), 2.7 million doses of AstraZeneca’s anti-Covid vaccine. With the new shipment, the foundation completed a delivery of 7.2 million doses this week, the largest since March, when the immunizing agent began to be produced in the country.

So far, Fiocruz has delivered 121 million doses of the vaccine to the PNI (National Immunization Program), through the Bio-Manguinhos Institute, in Rio de Janeiro.

In a statement, the foundation said that approximately 15.3 million doses will be distributed in the coming weeks. Of this total, 1.3 million are in production and 14 million in quality control.

Also this Friday, Fiocruz should receive two batches of API (active pharmaceutical ingredient), enough to produce another 9.8 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. The forecast is that the disembarkation will take place at 19:45, at the International Airport of Rio de Janeiro.

Another three batches, with inputs to produce 17.4 million doses, should arrive next Sunday (31), at 5:50 am. The two shipments represent about 27.2 million doses.

“Added to the 15.3 million doses that are already in production and quality control, Fiocruz has another 42.5 million doses to immunize the population, ensuring weekly deliveries until December 20,” said the foundation through the note.