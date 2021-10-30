Fiocruz says global demand for API has caused delays in vaccine delivery

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) sent a letter to the Federal District Attorney’s Office in which it says that the delays in receiving batches of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA), raw material for the production of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, was what it left behind irregular immunization deliveries.

The document was sent in response to the establishment of an investigative procedure by the MPF to investigate an alleged lack of transparency in the information on the production of vaccines and the amount of raw material used to make them.

Fiocruz cites difficulties in obtaining a mandatory export license from China to send the material to Brazil, and the fact that the IFA was requested, as a matter of urgency, “by numerous countries in the world, which could lead to possible delays in your receipt”.

“In the case of a highly complex biological process and the prerequisites mentioned above, it is impracticable to predict in advance the correct dates for receipt of API batches. Thus, Fiocruz focused on disclosing the information of greatest interest to the population and which showed greater precision in terms of the quantity of Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to the National Immunization Program over time,” said the foundation in the craft.

No date for national IFA

With production starting in July this year, Fiocruz still does not have a stipulated date to carry out the first deliveries of vaccines produced with IFA (active pharmaceutical ingredient) 100% nationally.

According to the foundation, the forecast is that these deliveries take place by the end of this year, but without specifying when or how many doses produced in Brazil are planned to be distributed to the National Immunization Program (PNI).

Initially, the forecast was to start the distribution of doses with the national IFA in August. These deliveries would only be possible with the signing of the technology transfer contract with AstraZeneca.

This contract would be signed in December 2020, then it was postponed to February, then to April, May and, finally, it was only signed in June, causing a delay in the production of national vaccines.

Currently, Fiocruz has already delivered 121 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19, produced with imported API, to the Ministry of Health. By the end of this year, the foundation plans to deliver 200.4 million doses for PNI.