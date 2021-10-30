Five factors from the past that influence China’s attitude to the world

Rana Mitter*

Special for BBC

28 october 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Increased tensions with Taiwan have made the world wonder what would be Chinese President Xi Jinping’s view of his country on the world stage

Rising tensions with Taiwan have drawn attention to China.

Many wonder what Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of his country would be on the world stage. Perhaps the past can provide some indications, according to history professor at the University of Oxford, UK, Rana Mitter.

China is now a global power, something that could hardly have been imagined a few decades ago.

Its power sometimes comes from cooperating with the rest of the world, as when China signed the Paris climate agreement.

Or sometimes from competition, like the New Silk Road, a network of construction projects in more than 60 countries that have taken investment to many parts of the world that didn’t have Western loans.

But there is also a strong confrontational tone in much of Chinese global rhetoric.

Beijing condemns the United States for trying to “contain” China with the new AUKUS (Australia-United Kingdom-United States) submarine pact, and warns the United Kingdom that there will be “consequences” for granting residency in Greater Britain. Britain to Hong Kong citizens who leave the city due to the strict National Security Law and to advise the island of Taiwan to prepare for unification with the mainland.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reasserted China’s place on the global stage far more forcefully than all his predecessors since Mao Zedong, China’s ultimate leader during the Cold War.

But other elements of his rhetoric are based on much older sources—going back to his own history, both remote and more recent.

Here are five of these recurring themes.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, For more than 2,000 years, rules of Confucian thought have shaped Chinese society

the paths of Confucius

For over 2,000 years, the rules of Confucian thought have shaped Chinese society. The philosopher (551-479 BC) constructed an ethical system that combined hierarchy—in which people would know their place in society—with benevolence—the expectation that people in superior positions would take care of their subordinates.

After major adaptations over time, this system of thought served as the basis for Chinese dynasties until the 1911 revolution, when the overthrow of the last emperor sparked negative reactions against Confucius and his legacy by radicals, including the newly founded Party. Communist.

One of these communists, Mao Zedong, remained deeply hostile to traditional Chinese philosophy during his years in power (1949-1976). But in the 1980s Confucius returned to Chinese society, having been praised by the Communist Party as a brilliant figure with lessons to teach contemporary China.

Today, China celebrates harmony (“hexie”) as a “socialist value”, despite its high Confucian content. And an important theme in Chinese international relations is the question of how benevolence (“ren”), another important term in Confucianism, could shape Beijing’s relations with the outside world.

Professor Yan Xuetong of Tsinghua University in China has described how the country should seek “benevolent authority” over “dominance” as opposed to the role of the United States, which he considers less benevolent.

Even Xi Jinping’s idea of ​​a “world community with a common destiny” has a traditional philosophical look—and Xi visited Confucius’ birthplace in the Chinese city of Qufu and mentioned quotes from the philosopher in public.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Chinese tourists pose for photographs in front of Mao’s portrait

a century of humiliation

The historic clashes of the 19th and 20th centuries still profoundly determine Chinese thinking about the world.

The Opium Wars of the mid-19th century were marked by the use of force by Western merchants to violently open the doors of China. Much of the period between the 1840s and 1940s is remembered as the “century of humiliation,” an era of shame that demonstrated China’s weakness in the face of aggression from Europe and Japan.

During that era, China had to cede Hong Kong to the United Kingdom, territories in northeastern Manchuria to Japan, and a whole host of legal and commercial privileges to several Western countries. In the postwar period, it was the turn of the Soviet Union to try to gain influence on the borders with China, including the regions of Manchuria and Xinjiang.

This experience created deep suspicions about the intentions of the outside world. Even seemingly outward-looking gestures, such as China’s entry into the World Labor Organization in 2001, were based on the cultural memory of “unfair dealings” when Chinese trade was controlled by foreigners — a situation the Communist Party has vowed never to allow again again.

In March of this year, a tumultuous public session between Chinese and American negotiators in Anchorage, Alaska (United States), saw the Chinese defending themselves against US criticism, accusing the hosts of “condescension and hypocrisy”. Xi Jinping’s China does not tolerate the idea that foreigners can belittle the country and get away with it.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, China’s southeast coast can be seen from the Taiwanese island of Kinmen

forgotten ally

But even terrible events can generate more positive messages.

One such message comes from the Chinese phase of World War II, when China fought Japan virtually alone after being invaded in 1937, until the Western Allies entered the Pacific War after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in 1941.

Over those years, China lost more than 10 million people and contained more than half a million Japanese troops on Chinese territory, a feat widely celebrated in history books as well as on film and television.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Anniversary of victory against Japan celebrated in Beijing

Today, China presents itself as part of the “anti-fascist alliance”, along with the United States, the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union, underlining its moral backing by reminding the world of its role in the victory against the Axis powers.

China also draws on its historic role as a Third World leader in the Mao era (for example, at the Bandung Conference in Indonesia in 1955 and in projects such as the construction of the TanZam railway in East Africa in the 1970s ) to polish his credentials as a current leader in the non-Western world.

Modern history remains central to how the Chinese Communist Party perceives its own legitimacy. Other elements of this story—notably the appalling food shortage caused by the disastrous economic policies of the Great Leap Forward of 1958-62—remain almost unmentioned in contemporary China.

And some modern wars can be used for more conflicting ends. The last year of strained relations between China and the United States saw new films commemorating the 1950-53 Korean War – a conflict remembered by the Chinese under a different name: “the War of Resistance against the United States”.

marxism

The historical trajectory of Marxism-Leninism is also deeply rooted in Chinese political thought and has been very actively revived with Xi Jinping.

Throughout the 20th century, Mao Zedong and other leading communist leaders participated in theoretical debates about Marxism with grave consequences.

The notion of “class struggle”, for example, led to the death of a million landowners in the early years of Mao’s regime. Although the term “classes” has fallen out of favor as a way of defining society, China’s political language today is still shaped by the ideas of “struggle”, “antagonism” and concepts of “socialism” as opposed to “capitalism”.

Major newspapers, such as the Communist Party’s theoretical organ Qiushi, often debate the “contradictions” of Chinese society in terms largely based on Marxist theory.

Xi Jinping’s China defines the competition between the United States and China as a struggle that can be understood in terms of Marxist antagonism.

The same is true of the economic forces of society and their interaction—the difficulties of growing the economy so that that growth is properly green are interpreted in terms of contradiction. In classical Marxism, you reach a definite point, or synthesis—but not without first resolving “antagonisms” that are often long and painful.

Taiwan

Beijing insists on Taiwan’s unshakable destiny, defined as unification with mainland China.

But Taiwan’s history over the past century demonstrates that the question of its status fluctuates with Chinese policy. In 1895, after a disastrous war with Japan, China was forced to surrender Taiwan, which became a Japanese colony for the next half century.

The island was quickly unified to the mainland by nationalists between 1945 and 1949. With Mao in power, China lost the chance to unify the island. The Truman government in the United States would likely have allowed Mao to do so, before the People’s Republic of China allied with the North Koreans to invade South Korea in 1950, sparking the Korean War and suddenly making Taiwan a key ally in the war. Cold.

Mao ordered attacks off the coast of Taiwan in 1958, but then ignored the territory for the next 20 years. After the United States and China re-established diplomatic relations in 1979, an awkward agreement was reached, in which all sides agreed that there was only one China, but disagreed whether the legitimate republic was the regime of Beijing or Taiwan.

Forty years later, Xi Jinping insists that unification must take place soon, as the aggressive rhetoric and fate of Hong Kong have made the Taiwanese public, now made up of citizens of a liberal democracy, increasingly hostile to a closer relationship. close with the mainland.

*Rana Mitter is an expert on the history and politics of modern China and teaches at Oxford University in the UK. His most recent book is called “China’s Good War: How World War II is shaping a new nationalism” (in free translation from English).