Five factors from the past that influence China’s attitude to the world

  • Rana Mitter*
President of China Xi Jinping

Increased tensions with Taiwan have made the world wonder what would be Chinese President Xi Jinping’s view of his country on the world stage

Rising tensions with Taiwan have drawn attention to China.

Many wonder what Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of his country would be on the world stage. Perhaps the past can provide some indications, according to history professor at the University of Oxford, UK, Rana Mitter.

China is now a global power, something that could hardly have been imagined a few decades ago.

Its power sometimes comes from cooperating with the rest of the world, as when China signed the Paris climate agreement.