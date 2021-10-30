Flamengo beats Caxias do Sul and maintains NBB leadership | nbb

The undefeated Flamengo won the third straight match in the NBB, the second in a row in Rio Grande do Sul. After beating União Corinthians, in Santa Cruz do Sul, on the last Wednesday, this Friday the red-black team beat Caxias do Sul , by 86-73. The scorer of the game, again, was the American Brandon Robinson, with 22 points. With the new victory, the current NBB champion remains in the lead of the competition in pursuit of the eighth title in the national competition. Caxias accumulates the second defeat in two games.

Flamengo wins Caxias in the NBB — Photo: Reproduction

The confrontation was balanced at the beginning of the game, with the American Brendon Robinson again taking the lead on Flamengo’s side in the first minutes. But, with the support of the fans and led by the trio Humberto, Sena and Rafa Oliveira, Caxias resisted well and reached the lead in the scoreboard at the end of the first quarter (23 to 22).

However, just as happened against União Corinthians at the beginning of the week, in the second quarter Flamengo managed to dominate the opponent. Gustavo de Conti, Gustavinho, coach of the Brazilian team and of the red-black team, has in his hands the best squad in the country and, therefore, always ends up taking advantage when the rotations happen. Another script that is repeated is that when the pillars of the Rio team, such as point guard Yago, definitely enter the match, the red-black team dominates. With a great defense that took just eight points in the fourth, Flamengo went to halftime winning by 47-31.

In the second half, Caxias fans returned to support the fans a lot and the team grew again in the game. With a beautiful performance by Canta and great moves by Eddy, Caxias leaned on the scoreboard and threatened the red-black lead. In the end in the third quarter, 64 to 58 for the visitors. The last few minutes of the game were tense. With the crowd pressing, Caxias did not give up on the victory until the end. But with the main players hanging by fouls, the team from Rio Grande do Sul did not have enough strength to beat the current NBB champion.

