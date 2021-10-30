Flamengo faces Atlético-MG with seven changes in relation to the first-round team; see – Flemish

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL/FLAMENGO

Flamengo welcomes Atlético-MG this Saturday (30) with seven changes in relation to the team of the same confrontation in the first round. The most evident change is certainly that of the technical command: Rogério Ceni left, currently at São Paulo, and Renato Gaúcho joined. Next, we have three variations in the defensive system and the same amount for the offensive.

Filled with embezzlement at the time, Rogério Ceni set up the defense duo with Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Viana in the protection of Diego Alves. Renato Gaúcho, in turn, will keep shirt 1 and the Sheriff among the holders, but there is still doubt between Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira to make up the sector. Another defensive difference between the teams in the first and second round is on the left flank. Filipe Luís, with a calf injury, will probably make way for Ramon. Renê, however, is another piece available.

The rubro-negro midfield in the defeat by 2-1, at Mineirão, for the first round, was composed by: João Gomes, W. Arão and Arrascaeta. Of this trio, only shirt 5 will be present at Maracanã this Saturday night (30). The Uruguayan is still going through the process of recovering from the muscle injury in his thigh, felt during his commitments with the Selection – at the beginning of this month of October, the 7th.

It should also be noted that Portaluppi also has options that Ceni didn’t even have in the cast. As is the case with Andreas Pereira, on loan from Manchester United. The Belgian should be the starter this Saturday (30) alongside Willian Arão and Thiago Maia.

In attack, Rogério Ceni went into the field with Michael, Pedro and Bruno Henrique. Portaluppi will form the sector with the number 27, alongside Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro – who were not available to the former coach in the first round confrontation between the teams.

With these changes, Flamengo opens Maracanã to receive the Biggest in the World and, together, complicate the path of Atlético-MG – momentary leader of the tournament. The confrontation takes place at 19:00 (GMT). Only the victory matters to Rubro-Negro’s interests.