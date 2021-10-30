Flamengo initiates surveys by foreign technicians; Portuguese coach name gains strength | Flamengo



Renato Gaúcho Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 10/30/2021 11:02 AM

Rio – The elimination for Athletico-PR, at Maracanã, had strong effects on Flamengo. After the match, coach Renato Gaúcho put the position at his disposal, but it was supported by the Rubro-Negra board. Although the Rio directors understand that this is not the time to change coach, a poll for new names has already started indirectly.

According to information from the portal “Gazeta Esportiva”, Flamengo has been using people from outside the club to initiate contacts in search of a new coach. However, the possibilities are few in the market.

A consensus name among the Rubro-Negros directors is the Portuguese André Villas-Boas, who is a former assistant to José Mourinho from the times of Porto, Chelsea and Inter Milan. The European has been free in the market since he left the Olympique de Marseille , but his high salary – more than 3 million reais a month – is out of the reality of any Brazilian club.

The coach of Braga, from Portugal, Carlos Carvalhal is another name that pleases the board of Flamengo. However, his contract with the European team runs until mid 2022, and would have to be terminated. Besides him, the name of Reinaldo Rueda, who already played for the Rio de Janeiro team in 2017, was also aired.

If Flamengo is defeated by Atlético-MG this Saturday, at Maracanã, the tendency is for Renato’s situation to become unsustainable at the club. The negative result can take the team from Rio de Janeiro out of the dispute for the tri of the Brasileirão. As if that wasn’t enough, it would be the first time since 2016 that the team will go five matches without a win.