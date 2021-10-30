Flamengo loses two holders on the eve of ‘decision’ against Atlético-MG | Soccer

Marcelo Cortes/Flemish Last Wednesday, Flamengo was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil

O Flamengo

has two confirmed casualties for this Saturday’s match against Atlético-MG, at 7pm, at Maracanã, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. That’s because exams found injuries in the midfielder Diego

and on the left side Philip Luis

.

(See below the photo gallery of the game between Atlético-MG and Flamengo, for the first round of Brasileirão 2021)

In Wednesday’s game, against Athletico-PR, Diego Ribas felt pain in the rectus femoris of his right thigh. Filipe Luís, also against Hurricane, felt pain in his left calf. The club informed that the duo has already started treatment at the CT.

During the match in question, Diego was almost replaced in the first half by Thiago Maia. However, he managed to stay on the field and was served at halftime. Filipe Luís gave way to Ramon during the final stage.

Flamengo did not inform the athletes’ recovery deadlines, but they are out of the match against Galo. It is also worth remembering that Diego was already suspended for the third yellow card and, therefore, was already banned from taking the field this Saturday.