Flamengo squad: Diego and Filipe Luís suffer injuries and don’t face Atlético-MG | Flamengo

Flamengo has two new players in the medical department. Midfielder Diego and left-back Filipe Luis performed tests, which found injuries to the right thigh and left calf, respectively. They have already started treatment at the Vulture’s Nest.

The duo felt their respective problems in the game against Athletico-PR, last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil. Diego was substituted at half-time, and Filipe Luis left in the second half.

Diego would no longer face Atlético-MG, as he was suspended after receiving three yellow cards. Filipe Luis will not be able to face Galo either. Besides them, coach Renato Gaúcho will not be able to count on midfielder Arrascaeta, still recovering from a thigh injury.

David Luiz is also out of the game. The defender trained with the group throughout the week, but the club is cautious to put him on the field in the best conditions.

Flamengo’s probable lineup is as follows: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira (Gustavo Henrique) and Ramon (Renê); Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Flamengo and Atlético-MG face off at 19:00 (GMT) this Saturday, at Maracanã. The game is valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.