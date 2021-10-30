Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

In one of the most awaited duels of the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo and Atlético-MG face off this Saturday, at 7pm, at Maracanã, for the 29th round. The match is seen as decisive for the fight for the title.

Galo is the leader with 59 points, 13 more than Flamengo, which is fifth with 46 points, but has two games in hand. In case of victory away from home, the miners open up even more the great advantage.

Flamengo and coach Renato Gaúcho are under heavy pressure after the 3-0 defeat by Athletico, which determined the team’s elimination in the Copa do Brasil. Atlético eliminated Fortaleza and is in the decision.

In the last 10 games between the teams, there were five victories for Atlético, three for Flamengo and two draws.

Flamengo – coach Renato Gaucho

The team again has many embezzlements, and Renato will have to find solutions to improve his performance in relation to the last four games, in which Flamengo did not win. David Luiz is also out: the defender trained with the group throughout the week, but he is still being prepared to return in the best conditions.

Flamengo's likely squad to face Atlético

The likely squad: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira (Gustavo Henrique) and Ramon (Renê); Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Embezzlement: Arrascaeta is still recovering from a thigh muscle injury, and Pedro from an arthroscopy in his right knee. Filipe Luís has a left calf injury, and Diego, suspended, suffered a thigh injury.

Suspended: Bruno Henrique

Atlético-MG – coach Cuca

Galo will have maximum strength for the decisive duel this Saturday. Mariano’s right side has finally recovered from pubalgia. Another released by the medical department is striker Savarino, who was out of the match against Fortaleza, last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, with pubic pain.

Probable Atlético-MG to face Flamengo

The likely lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Keno (Diego Costa) and Hulk.

Hanging: Hulk, Alonso, Nacho Fernández, Nathan Silva, Sasha and Cuca.