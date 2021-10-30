Flamengo x Atlético-MG; betting sites’ predictions of a long-awaited match valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian championship

The cariocas are still picking up the pieces after being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, while the miners continue with a good lead in the lead

Flamengo x Atlético-MG. This is a game that all football lovers have been waiting for, it could even define the championship, however, in recent weeks Flamengo has dropped a lot of production and hasn’t won for four games. Atlético-MG, leader of Brasileirão, will go to Maracanã on Saturday (30), at 7 pm, to catch Flamengo in a game valid for the 29th round of the competition.

On betting sites like Betfair there is a small advantage over Flamengo, although Renato Gaúcho’s men are still picking up the pieces due to the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, a 3-0 defeat by Athletico-PR that made the fans even ask for the resignation of the coach. In Brasileirão the last match of the rubro-negro was also a hard setback, 3-1 for rival Fluminense.

Atletico-MG secured the final of the Copa do Brasil without major difficulties. He won both games against Fortaleza and is in the lead of Brasileirão, with 59 points in 27 matches. Flamengo is fifth, with 46 points from 25 games. The last time the two teams faced each other, better for the miners who won 2-1.

For this game the cariocas have at least two embezzlements. Felipe Luis and Diego suffered injuries and are out of the match. The midfielder didn’t even meet the legal conditions for the match, as he is suspended with three yellow cards. At Galo, the news is different, coach Cuca has the complete squad, including the return of full-back Mariano.

Flamengo x Atlético-MG: How much do bookmakers pay?

A Flamengo win is at odds of @2.45 on betting sites like Betfair. A triumph of Atlético-MG yields the bettor @2.9. A tie is always an option and in this case it has odds of @3.2.