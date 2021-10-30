Flamengo x Atlético-MG: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

Maracanã will be the stage for a Flamengo and Atlético-MG, this Saturday, at 7pm, which promises to shake the structures of the Brazilian Championship, as it is one of those matches with a bit of a decision. The duel will be valid for the 29th round and will pit two of the teams with the highest investment and the main contenders for the title, although they are in opposite phases and distant by 13 points on the table.

Leader, Galo arrives for the “light” game, classified for the final of the Copa do Brasil, with three straight wins in the bag and without losing to Rubro-Negro for three clashes, in addition to having the return of Nathan Silva and Allan .

The home side, recently eliminated from the knockout tournament, has the fans as a trump card to rescue good football and resume the path of victories amidst the accentuated pressure on Renato Gaúcho. On the other hand, the club informed that Diego Ribas and Filipe Luís are injured. Thus, the duo is embezzled by Fla for the confrontation.

DATASHEET

FLAMEGO X ATLÉTICO-MG – 29th BRAZILIAN ROUND

Date and time: 10/30/2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Where to watch: Premiere and Real Time of THROW!

LIKELY TEAM



FLAMEGO (Technician: Renato Gaucho)

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira (Gustavo Henrique) and Ramon (Renê); Willian Arão, Thiago Maia (Vitinho), Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Suspended: Diego Ribas

Suspended: Bruno Henrique

Embezzlement: Arrascaeta and Pedro (recovering from injury), Diego and Filipe Luís (injured).

ATHLETIC-MG (Technician: Cuca)

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Jair, Allan, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Keno.

Suspended: –

Hanging: Cuca (technician), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso, Nacho Fernández, Eduardo Sasha and Hulk

Embezzlement: Mariano (injured), Savarino (injured)