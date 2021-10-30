Flamengo x Atlético-MG: were teams harmed by the VAR in Brasileirão? Checked | brazilian series a

Two rounds ago, Flamengo and Atlético-MG played a leading role in the Brazilian Championship games with complaints about the video referee’s decisions.

While Flamengo lamented a disallowed goal and an unmarked penalty in the 0-0 draw with Cuiabá, Atlético-MG complained about a penalty in favor that was not signaled in the 2-1 defeat to Atlético-GO. In all three cases, the referees revised the bids in the VAR, but kept their decisions.

1 of 1 Carousel VAR Flamengo Atlético-MG — Photo: ge Carousel VAR Flamengo Atlético-MG — Photo: ge

Discussions about the VAR tempered the dispute between the two clubs throughout the Brazilian Championship, until the confrontation this Saturday, at Maracanã. But, after all, are Flamengo and Atlético right in their complaints?

The survey carried out by the Statistical Spy only considers changes in the referee’s decision after consulting the video.

Flamengo had, in all, seven decision changes based on the VAR in Brasileirão. Two were in favor and five were against. Atlético has a balanced balance: five favorable decisions and another five against.

Decision changes in favor: 2

Decision changes against: 5