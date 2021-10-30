Flu will need to use almost 70% to have a chance of G6

In 8th place, with 39 points conquered so far in the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense still has 10 more games to play for a place in the 2022 Libertadores Cup. Thinking about the G6, compared to last year’s Brasileirão, the Tricolor would need at least more 20 points. In other words, it would have to have a use of almost 70% (66.6%, to be more exact) of the points played from now on.
In 2020, Grêmio closed the tournament in 6th place, taking the last place for Pre-Libertadores, with 59 points. Therefore, more six wins and two draws in the remaining ten games, they can also guarantee the return of the Team of Warriors to the continental tournament. It is also worth remembering that there is a huge possibility of G7 or G8, which increases the chances.
See the G6 scenarios in the last Brazilian Championships, which are all very similar, and the Flu table up to the 38th round:
2020 – Grêmio (6th place) – 59 points
2019 – São Paulo (6th place) – 63 points
2018 – Atlético-MG (6th place) – 59 points
2017 – Flamengo (6th place) – 56 points
2016 – Athletico-PR (6th place) – 57 points
2015 – Sport (6th place) – 59 points
2014 – Fluminense (6th place) – 61 points
2013 – Goiás (6th place) – 59 points
2012 – Corinthians (6th place) – 57 points
2011 – São Paulo (6th place) – 59 points
Table:
29th round
Ceará x Fluminense
30th round
Fluminense x Sport Recife
31st round
guild x Fluminense
32nd round
Fluminense x Palm trees
33rd round
youth x Fluminense
34th round
Fluminense x America-MG
35th round
Fluminense x International
36th round
Atlético-MG x Fluminense
37th round
Bahia x Fluminense
38th round
Fluminense x Chapecoense