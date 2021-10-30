Flu will need to use almost 70% to have a chance of G6

In 8th place, with 39 points conquered so far in the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense still has 10 more games to play for a place in the 2022 Libertadores Cup. Thinking about the G6, compared to last year’s Brasileirão, the Tricolor would need at least more 20 points. In other words, it would have to have a use of almost 70% (66.6%, to be more exact) of the points played from now on.

In 2020, Grêmio closed the tournament in 6th place, taking the last place for Pre-Libertadores, with 59 points. Therefore, more six wins and two draws in the remaining ten games, they can also guarantee the return of the Team of Warriors to the continental tournament. It is also worth remembering that there is a huge possibility of G7 or G8, which increases the chances.

See the G6 scenarios in the last Brazilian Championships, which are all very similar, and the Flu table up to the 38th round:

2020 – Grêmio (6th place) – 59 points

2019 – São Paulo (6th place) – 63 points

2018 – Atlético-MG (6th place) – 59 points

2017 – Flamengo (6th place) – 56 points

2016 – Athletico-PR (6th place) – 57 points

2015 – Sport (6th place) – 59 points

2014 – Fluminense (6th place) – 61 points

2013 – Goiás (6th place) – 59 points

2012 – Corinthians (6th place) – 57 points

2011 – São Paulo (6th place) – 59 points

Table:

29th round

Ceará x Fluminense

30th round

Fluminense x Sport Recife

31st round

guild x Fluminense

32nd round

Fluminense x Palm trees

33rd round

youth x Fluminense

34th round

Fluminense x America-MG

35th round

Fluminense x International

36th round

Atlético-MG x Fluminense

37th round

Bahia x Fluminense

38th round

Fluminense x Chapecoense